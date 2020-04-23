Coronavirus: Chinese workers fight unemployment

Zhang Junliang could no longer believe that he was at the station again.

He watched Old Liu hand over tickets to five men crouching on the floor next to rolled up blankets and dust bags. An additional $ 10.60 spent on top of the same amount they paid for the trip the day before from their village in Junxian County, northern Henan Province, to Beijing.

“We will be home at five in the afternoon,” said Old Liu, squinting at the schedule, the red numbers flashing against a black LED screen.

Zhang and Liu had come to Beijing with the others, hoping to return to work after nearly three months of coronavirus lockout.

They had been promised a salary of $ 28 per day, plus potential compensation for overtime, for decoration work – painting of walls, installation of plumbing, installation of windows – with accommodation on site and meals provided.

But when they arrived, there was no employment contract, no benefits, no free time. The boss said they would receive $ 24 a day and no overtime. They were offered a daily allowance of $ 2.83 for food.

There was another problem: they were migrants who had not completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering Beijing. This quarantine would cost at least $ 28 per day per person. If they wanted to look for other jobs, they would have to pay the rent or hotel expenses afterwards. A cheap shared apartment would cost around $ 282 a month, Zhang calculated.

This is the disturbing math of a migrant. You might as well go home.

China is recovering from coronavirus. The number of infections and deaths is low and the blockages are rising slowly. But the nation comes to a calculation with the costs of the deadly pathogen. Authorities recently announced that the country’s GDP fell 6.8% in the first quarter of the year, breaking a 40-year growth streak in the world’s second largest economy.

It was a staggering admission for the Chinese Communist Party, which promised under Xi Jinping’s leadership to double the size of the Chinese economy by 2010 and eradicate poverty by 2020. These two goals were questionable at the end of last year, when the Chinese economy grew 6.1%. , the slowest rate in almost three decades.

However, the main concern of the party at the moment is not the size of the GDP but unemployment, which set a record at 6.2% in February. It fell slightly to 5.9% in March, but experts say these figures do not include hundreds of millions of migrant workers like Old Liu and Zhang.

A company staff member communicates with the job seeker at an on-site job fair on Tuesday in Wuhan, China. The job fair had strict epidemic prevention measures. (Getty Images)

A recent analysis according to UBS, the pain is spread across sectors: 50 million to 60 million service workers and 20 million in industry and construction were unemployed in late March.

Even if China manages to fully resume its work at home, its factories will be affected because the coronavirus is causing economies to contract worldwide, reminding Beijing that its fate is intimately linked to the strengths and vulnerabilities of other nations. The manufacturing sector, already affected by the US-China trade war, is facing a drop in orders and the risk that foreign companies will move their supply chains elsewhere. The Japanese government has taken the lead, spending $ 2 billion to help businesses leave China.

Basic jobs and livelihoods are now the foundation of the Communist Party’s legitimacy. The Council of State has asked for an extension of social benefits to certain migrant workers.

Small protests erupted across China: traders demand rent reductions, construction workers protest unpaid wages, taxi drivers demand suspension of taxi rental fees and hospital workers, who were advertised as heroes in state propaganda, asking for months of late payment and promised but unpaid grants.

“My sister, you are dreaming too beautifully,” said Zhang, 35, laughing, when asked if he was receiving government assistance to cushion the blow from the coronavirus blockage.

The sobering financial news and the displacements of millions of workers like Zhang come as Chinese authorities attempt to shift the Chinese economy from manufacturing and exports to the service sector and domestic consumption. Some cities and provinces distribute shopping and travel vouchers to stimulate consumer purchases.

Economic measures against the coronavirus have so far focused on keeping small and medium-sized businesses afloat by increasing loans, providing rent subsidies and tax breaks, and reducing employers’ contributions to pensions and insurance . Direct cash payments have been minimal, with individuals largely left to the social security system.

But this system only covers a small fraction of workers and excludes most migrants, who often work without contracts and have been excluded from social protection systems due to the hukou which links people’s access to social services to their rural or urban situation from birth.

The government is trying to ease the burden on workers, in particular by granting 67,000 unemployed migrants the equivalent of $ 864 in a single cost of living payment. By the end of March, 2.38 million people had received unemployment benefits on average $ 571 per person, according to official statistics. An additional 5.78 million people received small grants to fight inflation.

These measures are a step forward, but do not cover the tens of millions of unemployed.

Liu, 51, who asked to use his pseudonym instead of his full name, said it was the third failed job search trip he had taken since March. He never had a formal employment contract. He looked for seasonal jobs in different places every year: Inner Mongolia last year, Beijing now, maybe Xinjiang next. He is a man of hope and cards. Wherever the salary is good, it goes.

But the coronavirus has made this year worse than usual. Nobody paid as much as before. Travel had been impossible in the first months of the year, and while workers in the middle and upper classes adapted to teleconferences from home, basic workers like him saw their savings evaporate trying to eat cheaper.

“It’s too hard to live this year,” said Liu, shaking his head.

The same was true for Zhang. He has worked in 10 different fields before, he said, but has never been able to find a steady income. He spent six months in a factory in Xiamen and tried sales in Guangzhou. It was his first collaboration with Old Liu.

Zhang had been locked up in her home since January, watching the coronavirus news, hearing rumors that workers who went to help build emergency hospitals or perform other forced labor duties in Hubei Province were earning are huge, sometimes over $ 200 a day.

But he hadn’t left. You could never be sure at the time whether you could get the virus or not – and his village was quarantined anyway.

A recent survey out of 726 villagers in seven rural provinces outside Hubei by Stanford University’s Rural Education Action Program, found that almost all had stopped working for a full month after the start of quarantine , mainly because their workplaces were closed and travel was limited. This meant losing $ 100 billion in wages to rural migrant workers in just one month of the coronavirus shutdown.

Candidates read about recruitment at an on-site job fair on Tuesday in Wuhan, China. (Getty Images)

Workers like Zhang are not alone in suffering. The number of jobs available decreased by 27% compared to last year in the first quarter of this year, according to a recent analysis online job postings from the Guanghua School of Management at Peking University.

Mo Li, 37, in Shanghai, wrote on social media that she has stopped buying anything but cat food and litter since she lost her job. She ate instant noodles and took showers at the gym to save money on her monthly mortgage of $ 536. She had recently submitted her resume for 117 jobs and only heard from two.

Another user from Beijing wrote that his parents, both in their 50s, had recently lost their jobs. Her father now drove a car borrowed for Didi, the Chinese equivalent of Uber, and earned $ 28 a day. They owed tens of thousands of dollars, and his parents cried when they received daily calls from collection agents.

“I come to work every day, but I feel like my heart is fried in oil,” wrote Zhu Junyong, a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine, who said that few patients meant salary cuts and reductions. potential layoffs in his clinic. “You never know when the knife will fall on your head,” she said.

Zhang had little knowledge of the white collar world. He looked out the train window, wondering if he hadn’t been too ambitious for his own good. He would not be eligible for new social assistance payments as he was not below the local level poverty line $ 601 per year. He could earn that much in a month, as long as he was hustling, and he wanted to exceed that ceiling.

But then again, he hadn’t worked since before on the coronavirus. At the station, faced with the prospect of going home with even less than his arrival, he nodded while one of the other workers in Henan said, “Everything we do is just for survival.”

Zhang took out his phone and filmed the clouds, the sky, the city road becoming blurred as his train pulled away from the station. “Goodbye, Beijing,” he whispered.

An attendant asked to take his temperature. The passing trees rippled in the wind.

Gaochao Zhang and Nicole Liu of the Beijing Times office helped research this report.