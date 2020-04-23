California to Borrow Federal Government to Pay Unemployment Benefits

California has been allowed to borrow what should be billions of dollars from the federal government to pay unemployment benefits to the unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, raising concerns about the cost of paying down debt.

The state made the request because its reserves for the payment of unemployment benefits are running out quickly, forcing California to start borrowing in a few weeks, officials said on Wednesday.

“We have protocols in place for difficult times like this to ensure that essential safety nets stay in place,” said California Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

With more than 2.7 million Californians applying for unemployment benefits in the past month, experts estimate the state will likely have to borrow more than $ 10.7 billion in loans it has received. of a federal trust fund during the Great Recession.

“Without the help of the federal government, we would not be able to pay benefits unless we could find billions of dollars or significantly reduce benefits, which is not a positive scenario,” said Maurice. Emsellem, director of Fair Chance. Program at the National Employment Law Project in Berkeley. “It is very likely to be more than what we borrowed last time.”

Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday highlighted the unprecedented level of unemployment insurance, or unemployment insurance, according to the compensation paid to Californians who have lost their jobs in the month since he ordered them to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Last week alone, $ 2 billion in unemployment insurance claims were scattered in a single week in the state of California to help meet the financial needs of those directly affected by COVID- 19, “said Newsom.

As part of a decades-old program, states are requesting the United States Department of Labor to access an unemployment trust fund holding professional tax revenues. The federal account can be used by the states for loans whenever unemployment insurance claims exceed their reserves.

“California has applied and been allowed to borrow,” said Loree Levy, a spokesperson for the state’s job development department, which processes unemployment insurance claims. States don’t ask for a specific amount when they file claims, just so they can borrow when needed to continue paying benefits, she added.

The state plans to start using borrowing power “within the next two weeks, which means that income from employer contributions will be offset by benefit payments made from the fund,” said Levy.

California maintains a small reserve, but it is decreasing. Last year, before the coronavirus pandemic, the state government collected $ 5.9 billion in unemployment insurance taxes from employers and paid approximately $ 5.5 billion in total benefits .

California was one of 36 states that had to borrow from the federal fund during the last recession. The state then ended up borrowing $ 10.7 billion, which it did not finish repaying until 2018. The principal loan was repaid with higher taxes on employers, on behalf of each salaried worker .

Over $ 1.4 billion in interest was repaid from general government funds from 2011 to 2018.

The higher taxes levied to pay off the debt are a concern for businesses that will already face a huge financial burden of lost income during the closure.

Robert Moutrie, a policy advocate for the California Chamber of Commerce, said the group of companies recognizes the importance of unemployment insurance to help residents cover their living expenses.

Business advocates hope that Congress will act to reduce the negative impact of the refund, with options including a reduction or exemption from additional taxes.

“Without federal or state legislation, California employers will end up paying for the closure for a decade or more, and will likely pay far more than the $ 10 billion we paid after the 2008 recession,” said Moutrie. “These costs of unemployment insurance will make things even more difficult for companies that are already struggling to rebuild when this shelter is in place.” [order] is finished.”