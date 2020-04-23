Satellite imagery have shown a dramatic drop in greenhouse gases programs in the world, thanks to the decline in human activity during the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks ago, Los Angeles, generally smoggy, looked the cleanest of any major city on Earth, according to IQAir, a technology company that monitors air quality around the world.

“About a year ago, Los Angeles was ranked as the worst air quality in the country,” said Jamie Yuccas, CBS News correspondent, CEO of IQAir Glory Dolphin Hammes. “Now we see the best air quality, not only in the country, but in the world.”

By some estimates, the pandemic lockout has removed about 80% of passenger cars from local roads. IQAir data shows a 31% reduction in the resulting air pollution compared to the same period last year. And it’s not just Los Angeles.

From an incredibly smog-free city of New Delhi in India to the unusually clear waters of Venice’s canals, the world suddenly learns what can happen if humans stop polluting the environment.

“But if things return to normal in a week, it will be a distant memory. The air will be exactly as it would have been,” said Rob Jackson, environmental scientist at Stanford.

Global greenhouse gas emissions fell about 1.5% during the 2008 economic crisis, but in two years they rebounded and continued to grow, said Jackson. He fears that the same thing could happen again.

“What if, when the economy suffers, we no longer care about or protect environments?” he said.

While there are signs already happening in Washington, D.C., Jackson is optimistic about the number of people and businesses learning to telecommute.

“If we drive less … we will save time and make things healthier,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be a shelter at home or clean air, it can be clean air every day.”

In the meantime, while some crucial climate sciences in places like Greenland are disrupted, the unprecedented closure of major cities is also a boon to other sciences.

“This has allowed us to really examine some scenarios,” said Gabriele Pfister, a climatologist who is currently studying the environment in conditions that no one would have imagined would happen. “Suppose all passenger cars are taken off the road, what would happen to our climate and our air quality? I mean, it’s usually something we can only test in our digital models, but we don’t have any observations … so now we do. “

Armed with this new data, scientists hope that when people return to their pre-pandemic lifestyle, they will do so with the lessons learned during the crisis.

“This has shown us that there are ways to significantly change the human footprint on our atmosphere and our nature,” said Pfister.