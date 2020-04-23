Biopic of the late Whitney Houston is in preparation

LOS ANGELES – A feature film about the life of Whitney Houston is in the works of the screenwriter of “Bohemian Rhapsody”. The biopic is led by the Whitney Houston Estate, music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners announced on Wednesday.

“I want to dance with someone” will follow Houston from obscurity to pop celebrity and promises to be “frank about the price that the super-celebrity demanded”, according to the announcement.

“From all of my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teens to her tragic untimely death, I know that the full story of Whitney Houston has yet to be told,” said Davis in a statement. He said that McCarten’s script will eventually reveal the ‘whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fought fiercely against the demons who were to be her loss. “

Houston has sold more than 200 million records worldwide during his 25-year career and won six Grammy Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards and two Emmy Awards before his death in 2012.

McCarten, who has received Oscar nominations for his scripts for “The Theory of Everything”, “The Darkest Hour” and “The Two Popes”, said in a statement that he was grateful to work closely with people who knew Houston best.

The announcement also says Stella Meghie is in “advanced discussions” to lead. Meghie recently directed “The Photograph” with Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield.

The project does not yet have a studio or distribution.