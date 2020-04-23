Before and after photos show dramatic drop in global air pollution during coronavirus lockout

by April 23, 2020 world
Before and after photos show dramatic drop in global air pollution during coronavirus lockout

As humans continue to stay indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Earth is slowly healing. Wild animals took to roaming the streets, the clear waters have returned to the canals of Venice and the world is literally shaking less.

With billions of people quarantined and businesses closed, travel has nearly stopped, which has significantly reduced carbon dioxide shows. In fact, 2020 is on track for biggest annual global decline ever in shows, reports Jeff Berardelli of CBS News.

According to IQAir, a tech company that monitors global air quality, two weeks ago, the typical Los Angeles smoggy looked the cleanest of any major city on Earth.

“About a year ago, Los Angeles was ranked as the worst air quality in the country,” said Jamie Yuccas, CBS News correspondent, CEO of IQAir Glory Dolphin Hammes. “Now we see the best air quality, not only in the country, but in the world.”

Although some parts of China begin to lift strict foreclosure orders, some cities in Europe and the United States are facing the second month of home support measures. And although it is not clear whether the environmental benefits will last beyond the immediate crisis, these before and after images highlight the dramatic improvement air quality around the world, just in time for Earth day.

Los Angeles, California

Jakarta, Indonesia

New Delhi, India

New York City

Milan, Italy

Barcelona, ​​Spain

London, England

Moscow, Russia

Earth Day: the dangers of carbon dioxide explained, in 1 minute

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-photos-decline-air-pollution-lockdown/

About the author: Muhammad

View all posts by Muhammad »

Related Posts

Head of the United Nations Food Agency: world could see famines of "biblical proportions" in a few months

Head of the United Nations Food Agency: world could see famines of “biblical proportions” in a few months

April 23, 2020
Coronavirus blockages lead to clearer skies and cleaner water

Coronavirus blockages lead to clearer skies and cleaner water

April 23, 2020
Trump suspends most US immigration for 60 days

Trump suspends most US immigration for 60 days

April 23, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *