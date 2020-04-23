AOC suggests low-income workers should boycott after stopping coronavirus

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) Said Wednesday that many Americans should protest economic insecurity by refusing to work after restrictions on coronaviruses are lifted.

“When we talk about the idea of ​​reopening society, you know, it’s only in America that the president – when the president tweets about liberation – does he mean going back to work. When we have this discussion about returning or reopening, I think a lot of people should just say “no” – we’re not going back on it, “she said.

“We don’t go back to work for 70-hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not even feel some sort of semblance of security in our lives.”

His comments came during an interview with Anand Giridharadas, host of Vice TV, WHO famous speculated that President Trump’s sexual insecurity “literally threatened to wipe out the planet”.

The interview with Ocasio-Cortez should be broadcast on Wednesday evening.

The first-year congresswoman received a lot of attention for her response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, it posted a seemingly festive tweet in response to the collapse in oil prices.

“You love to see it,” she said in the deleted tweet since. She tweeted later: “This snapshot is recognized as a turning point in the climate movement. Fossil fuels are in structural decline in the long term. This with low interest rates means that this is the right time to create millions of jobs in transition to renewable and clean energy. A key opportunity. “

As the country struggles with massive job losses brought on by the restrictions, rallies have been held in several major states, with some participants wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and waving Trump flags.

Public health experts have warned that more flexible stops should be accompanied by more extensive testing and research of those infected to keep the virus from revenging. President Trump argued, however, that the solution to the coronavirus could be worse than the problem itself.

On Friday, Trump urged three state governments to “free” their people from restrictions that have impacted economic activity.

Although it is not clear what the full economic impact will be, at least 22 million people – more than 13% of the workforce – have filed for unemployment in recent weeks. Ocasio-Cortez and the leader of the Senate minority Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) Have pushed for help beyond what Congress had originally proposed.

Ocasio-Cortez exploded Tuesday in a speech where she told economic stoppers that they are petitioning bad government officials, and should tell President Trump to “do some fucking tests” for the coronavirus .

“If you want your freedom, if you want to end the closure, then tell your president to do fucking tests and support some state governments,” freshman said in an Instagram Live session .

“It is outrageous,” she added. “So if you want to make sure we reopen the economy, why don’t you turn around, walk up to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and protest this president who doesn’t support our governors and makes sure we get the tests , medical equipment, hospital funding, and state and local funding, so that we can all continue our lives. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.