After Joe Burrow at No. 1 in the NFL Draft, who gets Love?

Where is the love?

Utah state quarterback Jordan Love was nowhere to be found in the Times’ latest simulated draft. If it is possible that he could enter the top 10, Las Vegas could take him as a teenager or New England could see him as the possible replacement for Tom Brady.

In this project, however, he awaits the second round. However, there are a lot of pass catchers among the first 32 players selected.

1. CINCINNATI – QB Joe Burrow, State of Louisiana: Seventeen years after Carson Palmer, the Bengals take another quarterback first in the general classification.

2. WASHINGTON – Edge Chase Young, Ohio State: Redskins cross fingers and hope Young is another Nick Bosa.

3. DETROIT – CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State: If they can’t negotiate, Lions write a replacement for Darius Slay.

4. N.Y. GIANTS – LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson: The giants opt for a rear wrecker on an offensive tackle.

5. MIAMI – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama: Bad doctors made them pass Drew Brees. Dolphins don’t want to make this mistake again.

6. LOADERS – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon: They could become attacking attackers or defensive playmakers, but the Chargers answer the bigger question.

7. CAROLINE – DL Derrick Brown, Auburn: Brown will be the centerpiece of Carolina’s defensive reconstruction.

8. ARIZONA – OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa: Now that they have DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals have to buy time from Kyler Murray.

9. JACKSONVILLE – CB C.J. Henderson, Florida: With Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye gone, the Jaguars need a lot of help around the corner.

10. CLEVELAND – OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia: The Browns must find an improvement from Greg Robinson in the left tackle.

11. N.Y. JETS – OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville: The Jets gave up 52 sacks last season, the league’s fourth overall.

12. LAS VEGAS – WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: If the Raiders don’t fix who throws the passes, they might as well improve who catches them.

13. SAN FRANCISCO – DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina: The 49ers, who are built around their defensive front, must make up for the loss of DeForest Buckner.

14. TAMPA BAY – OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama: Tom Brady is not going any faster. The buccaneers must build a wall for him.

15. DENVER – WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: Broncos need a bookend receiver for the exceptional Courtland Sutton.

Oklahoma speedster CeeDee Lamb is one of many talented receivers who should be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. (Carmen Mandato / Getty Images)

16. ATLANTA – Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, State of Louisiana: Vic Beasley is gone and Takk McKinley hasn’t delivered yet. The Falcons need a quick pass.

17. DALLAS – CB Jeff Gladney, Texas Christian: The Cowboys, who were tied in the basement of the league with seven interceptions, have just lost Byron Jones.

18. MIAMI – OT Josh Jones, Houston: After swapping left tackle Laremy Tunsil in Houston, the Dolphins are looking for their replacement … in Texan country.

19. LAS VEGAS – CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson: Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock love their Clemson players, and the Raiders have to level up.

20. JACKSONVILLE – WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama: The Jaguars have improved on the turn with their first choice and are now turning to a fast, bloated receiver for help in attack.

21. PHILADELPHIA – WR Justin Jefferson, State of Louisiana: The Eagles did not have a catcher 500 yards last season, even though Carson Wentz threw 4,000.

22. MINNESOTA – CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah: Good corners are so appreciated by Mike Zimmer, and the Vikings did not have them last season.

23. NEW ENGLAND – LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma: If the Patriots don’t trade Tagovailoa, do they take Jordan Love here? Maybe they catch a tackling machine.

24. NEW ORLEANS – LB Patrick Queen, State of Louisiana: The Saints must begin to prepare a possible replacement for Demario Davis.

25. MINNESOTA – OT Austin Jackson, USC: Riley Reiff is entering the final year of his contract, so if the Vikings don’t plan on tackling now, they will soon.

26. MIAMI – S Grant Delpit, State of Louisiana: Delpit would be a safe upgrade from Bobby McCain as this defense takes shape.

27. SEATTLE – Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State: The Seahawks are still rolling and dealing in the first round. But if they stay there, Gross-Matos is good value for money here.

28. BALTIMORE – S Xavier McKinney, Alabama: If the two best linebackers are gone, the Ravens turn to elite security in this class. Or maybe the inner OL.

29. TENNESSEE – CB Kristian Fulton, State of Louisiana: Logan Ryan having not signed, the Titans must focus very early on the cornerback.

30. GREEN BAY – WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State: Aiyuk has the speed and versatility to be another Randall Cobb for the Packers.

31. SAN FRANCISCO – WR Tee Higgins, Clemson: The 49ers love the Higgins, Jalen Reagor and Denzel Mims receivers. Or maybe they are looking to tackle Ezra Cleveland.

32. KANSAS CITY – C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan: With Stefen Wisniewski in Pittsburgh, Ruiz could be among the Super Bowl champions.