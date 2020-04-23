2020 NFL Draft order: Complete list of choices

The NFL Draft 2020 begins Thursday evening with the first of seven rounds, with the choices made online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, the last four rounds on Saturday.

Here are each choice for the project:

* compensatory choice

2020 NFL Draft Order – Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (of the Indianapolis Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (of Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (of the Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins of Houston Texans

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

2nd round

33. Bengals

34. Colts (from Redskins)

35. Lions

36. Giants

37. Chargers

38. Panthers

39. Dolphins

40. Texans (cardinals)

41. Browns

42. Jaguars

43. Bear (from Raiders)

44. Colts

45. Buccaneers

46. ​​Broncos

47. Falcons

48. Jets

49. Steelers

50. Bear

51. Cowboys

52. Rams

53. Eagles

54. Bills

55. Ravens (from Patriots to Falcons)

56. Dolphins (of Saints)

57. Rams (Texans)

58. Vikings

59. Seahawks

60. Ravens

61. Titans

62. Packers

63. Chefs

64. Seahawks

Round 3

65. Bengals

66. Redskins

67. Lions

68. Jets (from Giants)

69. Panthers

70. Dolphins

71. Chargers

72. Cardinals

73. Jaguars

74. Browns

75. Colts

76. Boucaniers

77. Broncos

78. Falcons

79. Jets

80. Raiders

81. Raiders (bears)

82. Cowboys

83. Broncos (from Steelers)

84. Rams

85. Lions (of the Eagles)

86. Bills

87. Patriots

88. Saints

89. Vikings

90. Texans

91. Raiders (from Seahawks)

92. Ravens

93. Titans

94. Packers

95. Broncos (from 49 years old)

96. Chefs

97. Browns (of Texans) *

98. Patriots *

99. Giants *

100. Patriots *

101. Seahawks *

102. Steelers *

103. Eagles *

104. Aries *

105. Vikings *

106. Ravens *

Round 4

107. Bengals

108. Redskins

109. Lions

110. Giants

111. Texans (dolphins)

112. Chargers

113. Panthers

114. Cardinals

115. Browns

116. Jaguars

117. Boucaniers

118. Broncos

119. Falcons

120. Jets

121. Raiders

122. Colts

123. Cowboys

124. Steelers

125. Patriots (from Bears)

126. Aries

127. Eagles

128. Bills

129. Ravens (of the Patriots)

130. Saints

131. Cardinals (of Texans)

132. Vikings

133. Seahawks

134. Falcons (from Ravens)

135. Steelers (from Titans to Dolphins)

136. Packers

137. Broncos (from 49 years old)

138. Chefs

139. Boucaniers *

140. Jaguars (bears) *

141. Dolphins *

142. Red skins *

143. Ravens *

144. Seahawks *

145. Eagles *

146. Eagles *

Round 5

147. Bengals

148. Panthers (from Redskins)

149. Lions

150. Giants

151. Chargers

152. Panthers

153. Dolphins

154. Dolphins (from Jaguars to Steelers)

155. Vikings (from Bills to Browns)

156. 49ers (from Broncos)

157. Jaguars (from crows to hawks)

158. Jets

159. Raiders

160. Colts

161. Boucaniers

162. Seahawks (of Steelers)

163. Bear

164. Cowboys

165. Jaguars (from Rams)

166. Lions (of the Eagles)

167. Bills

168. Eagles (of the Patriots)

169. Saints

170. Ravens (of the Vikings)

171. Texans

172. Patriots (from Lions to Seahawks)

173. Dolphins (from crows to rams)

174. Titans

175. Packers

176. 49ers

177. Chefs

178. Broncos *

179. Cowboys *

Round 6

180. Bengals

181. Broncos (from Redskins)

182. Lions

183. Giants

184. Panthers

185. Dolphins

186. Chargers

187. Browns (of cardinals)

188. Bills (from Browns)

189. Jaguars

190. Eagles (from Falcons)

191. Jets

192. Packers (from Raiders)

193. Colts

194. Boucaniers

195. Patriots (from the Broncos)

196. Bear

197. Colts (from Cowboys to Dolphins)

198. Steelers

199. Rams

200. Bear (Eagles)

201. Vikings (after Bills)

202. Cardinals (of the Patriots)

203. Saints

204. Patriots (Texans)

205. Vikings

206. Jaguars (from Seahawks)

207. Bills (from Ravens to Patriots)

208. Packers (from Titans)

209. Packers

210. 49ers

211. Jets (from heads)

212. Patriots *

213. Patriots *

214. Seahawks *

Round 7

215. Bengals

216. Redskins

217. 49ers (of Lions)

218. Giants

219. Vikings (dolphins)

220. Chargers

221. Panthers

222. Cardinals

223. Jaguars

224. Titans (of Browns)

225. Ravens (of the Jets)

226. Bear (from Raiders)

227. Dolphins (of the Colts)

228. Falcons (buccaneers to eagles)

229. Redskins (from Broncos)

230. Patriots (des Falcons)

231. Cowboys

232. Steelers

233. Bear

234. Aries

235. Patriots (of the Eagles)

236. Packers (from Bills to Browns)

237. Broncos (of the Patriots)

238. Giants (of Saints)

239. Vikings

240. Texans

241. Patriots (of the Seahawks)

242. Packers (from Ravens)

243. Titans

244. Browns (of Packers)

245. 49ers

246. Dolphins (chiefs)

247. Giants *

248. Texans *

249. Vikings *

250. Texans *

251. Dolphins *

252. Broncos *

253. Vikings *

254. Broncos *

255. Giants *