2020 NFL Draft order: Complete list of choices

The NFL Draft 2020 begins Thursday evening with the first of seven rounds, with the choices made online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, the last four rounds on Saturday.
Here are each choice for the project:
* compensatory choice
2020 NFL Draft Order – Round 1
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Washington Redskins
3. Detroit Lions
4. New York Giants
5. Miami Dolphins
6. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Carolina Panthers
8. Arizona Cardinals
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Cleveland Browns
11. New York Jets
12. Las Vegas Raiders
13. San Francisco 49ers (of the Indianapolis Colts)
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Denver Broncos
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Dallas Cowboys
18. Miami Dolphins (of Pittsburgh Steelers)
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (of the Los Angeles Rams)
21. Philadelphia Eagles
22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)
23. New England Patriots
24. New Orleans Saints
25. Minnesota Vikings
26. Miami Dolphins of Houston Texans
27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Baltimore Ravens
29. Tennessee Titans
30. Green Bay Packers
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
2nd round
33. Bengals
34. Colts (from Redskins)
35. Lions
36. Giants
37. Chargers
38. Panthers
39. Dolphins
40. Texans (cardinals)
41. Browns
42. Jaguars
43. Bear (from Raiders)
44. Colts
45. Buccaneers
46. Broncos
47. Falcons
48. Jets
49. Steelers
50. Bear
51. Cowboys
52. Rams
53. Eagles
54. Bills
55. Ravens (from Patriots to Falcons)
56. Dolphins (of Saints)
57. Rams (Texans)
58. Vikings
59. Seahawks
60. Ravens
61. Titans
62. Packers
63. Chefs
64. Seahawks
Round 3
65. Bengals
66. Redskins
67. Lions
68. Jets (from Giants)
69. Panthers
70. Dolphins
71. Chargers
72. Cardinals
73. Jaguars
74. Browns
75. Colts
76. Boucaniers
77. Broncos
78. Falcons
79. Jets
80. Raiders
81. Raiders (bears)
82. Cowboys
83. Broncos (from Steelers)
84. Rams
85. Lions (of the Eagles)
86. Bills
87. Patriots
88. Saints
89. Vikings
90. Texans
91. Raiders (from Seahawks)
92. Ravens
93. Titans
94. Packers
95. Broncos (from 49 years old)
96. Chefs
97. Browns (of Texans) *
98. Patriots *
99. Giants *
100. Patriots *
101. Seahawks *
102. Steelers *
103. Eagles *
104. Aries *
105. Vikings *
106. Ravens *
Round 4
107. Bengals
108. Redskins
109. Lions
110. Giants
111. Texans (dolphins)
112. Chargers
113. Panthers
114. Cardinals
115. Browns
116. Jaguars
117. Boucaniers
118. Broncos
119. Falcons
120. Jets
121. Raiders
122. Colts
123. Cowboys
124. Steelers
125. Patriots (from Bears)
126. Aries
127. Eagles
128. Bills
129. Ravens (of the Patriots)
130. Saints
131. Cardinals (of Texans)
132. Vikings
133. Seahawks
134. Falcons (from Ravens)
135. Steelers (from Titans to Dolphins)
136. Packers
137. Broncos (from 49 years old)
138. Chefs
139. Boucaniers *
140. Jaguars (bears) *
141. Dolphins *
142. Red skins *
143. Ravens *
144. Seahawks *
145. Eagles *
146. Eagles *
Round 5
147. Bengals
148. Panthers (from Redskins)
149. Lions
150. Giants
151. Chargers
152. Panthers
153. Dolphins
154. Dolphins (from Jaguars to Steelers)
155. Vikings (from Bills to Browns)
156. 49ers (from Broncos)
157. Jaguars (from crows to hawks)
158. Jets
159. Raiders
160. Colts
161. Boucaniers
162. Seahawks (of Steelers)
163. Bear
164. Cowboys
165. Jaguars (from Rams)
166. Lions (of the Eagles)
167. Bills
168. Eagles (of the Patriots)
169. Saints
170. Ravens (of the Vikings)
171. Texans
172. Patriots (from Lions to Seahawks)
173. Dolphins (from crows to rams)
174. Titans
175. Packers
176. 49ers
177. Chefs
178. Broncos *
179. Cowboys *
Round 6
180. Bengals
181. Broncos (from Redskins)
182. Lions
183. Giants
184. Panthers
185. Dolphins
186. Chargers
187. Browns (of cardinals)
188. Bills (from Browns)
189. Jaguars
190. Eagles (from Falcons)
191. Jets
192. Packers (from Raiders)
193. Colts
194. Boucaniers
195. Patriots (from the Broncos)
196. Bear
197. Colts (from Cowboys to Dolphins)
198. Steelers
199. Rams
200. Bear (Eagles)
201. Vikings (after Bills)
202. Cardinals (of the Patriots)
203. Saints
204. Patriots (Texans)
205. Vikings
206. Jaguars (from Seahawks)
207. Bills (from Ravens to Patriots)
208. Packers (from Titans)
209. Packers
210. 49ers
211. Jets (from heads)
212. Patriots *
213. Patriots *
214. Seahawks *
Round 7
215. Bengals
216. Redskins
217. 49ers (of Lions)
218. Giants
219. Vikings (dolphins)
220. Chargers
221. Panthers
222. Cardinals
223. Jaguars
224. Titans (of Browns)
225. Ravens (of the Jets)
226. Bear (from Raiders)
227. Dolphins (of the Colts)
228. Falcons (buccaneers to eagles)
229. Redskins (from Broncos)
230. Patriots (des Falcons)
231. Cowboys
232. Steelers
233. Bear
234. Aries
235. Patriots (of the Eagles)
236. Packers (from Bills to Browns)
237. Broncos (of the Patriots)
238. Giants (of Saints)
239. Vikings
240. Texans
241. Patriots (of the Seahawks)
242. Packers (from Ravens)
243. Titans
244. Browns (of Packers)
245. 49ers
246. Dolphins (chiefs)
247. Giants *
248. Texans *
249. Vikings *
250. Texans *
251. Dolphins *
252. Broncos *
253. Vikings *
254. Broncos *
255. Giants *
Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/23/2020-nfl-draft-order-complete-list-of-picks/