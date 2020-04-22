Yankees Minor League Team Offers Tom Brady

Tom Brady received a public smackdown on Monday for working in a Tampa park in violation of coronavirus rules, but a Yankees minor league team welcomes the 42-year-old quarterback with open arms.

On Tuesday, the Yankees Single-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons tweeted a message of support for the six-time Super Bowl champion, who is moving his family to the 30,000 square foot Derek Jeter complex on the Davis Islands in Tampa.

“Hey @ TomBrady … We know of a #TampaPark where you can train,” the team tweeted with a photo of George M. Steinbrenner Field – home of the Tampa Tarpons and Yankees baseball stadium. The stadium is across from Raymond James Stadium, Brady’s new field.

Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor confirmed on Monday that Brady, who recently signed a $ 50 million two-year deal with the Buccaneers in March, was asked to leave the park while talking about the incident during a Facebook Live session with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

He was neither quoted nor fined, according to TMZ.

“You know our parks are closed and so many of our park staff are patrolling just to make sure people are not playing contact sports and stuff and have seen someone train in one of our parks downtown, “said Beaver, who did not say exactly when it happened. “And she went to tell him it was closed and that it was Tom Brady.”

The city also posted a social media message on the incident on Monday to reinforce the message of complying with residence orders.

“Sorry Tom Brady Our team @tampaparksrec looks forward to welcoming you and our whole community with an even bigger smile – until then, stay safe and stay at home as much as you can to help smooth the curve “, Tampa Parks & Recreation Account posted on Twitter Monday.

Brady, 42, received good news on Tuesday, however.

He will find narrow winger Rob Gronkowski, 30, who was traded from the Patriots to Buccaneers, as well as a seventh round pick in this week’s draft, according to ESPN. New England received the fourth-round pick from Tampa Bay.