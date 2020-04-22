Will coronavirus change the architecture and design of cities?

Although pandemics have long been a tragic plague for our cities, they have also forced architecture and urban planning to evolve. The bubonic plague, which wiped out at least a third of the European population in the 14th century, helped inspire the radical urban improvements of the Renaissance. Cities have cleaned up squalid and cramped living quarters, widened their borders, developed early quarantine facilities, opened larger and less crowded public spaces and deployed professionals with specialized expertise, from surveyors to architects.

Similarly, eighteenth-century yellow fever and the nineteenth-century cholera and smallpox epidemics helped catalyze innovations such as major boulevards, city-wide sewer systems, indoor plumbing, disease mapping and the first suburbs.

In the 20th century, tuberculosis, typhoid, polio and the Spanish flu triggered town planning, the cleaning of slums, housing reform, waste management and, on a larger scale, modernism itself, with its airy spaces, single-use zoning (separation of residential and industrial areas for example), cleaner surfaces (think glass and steel) and the emphasis on sterility.

It is clear that the coronavirus will have – and already has – an equally profound effect on today’s built world. This undermines vague notions of what is “normal” in a field that still uses many of the same techniques as a century ago. And this advances promising but always emerging trends, from prefabrication to telework.

Here is an overview of six methods playing a leading role in the COVID-19 era. If history is a guide, their temporary ascent will probably become permanent, at least in some form.

Leishenshan Hospital was built on a parking lot from prefabricated modules in two weeks in Wuhan, China. (Sam McNeil / Associated Press)

Modular construction

As the pandemic has grown, the most urgent need for architecture has been speed: the rapid creation of emergency facilities such as hospitals, quarantine centers, test sites and temporary accommodation. This demand elicited an overwhelming response, most using techniques outside the mainstream.

A good example is modular construction – prefabricating standardized components in a factory, then quickly assembling them on site. It has long been presented as a quick, flexible and less unnecessary alternative to traditional building.

The normal time to build a hospital is well over two years, but in February, builders in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the pandemic, used the modular construction of two hospitals – the 1,000-bed Huoshenshan center. and the 1,600-bed Leensenshan – in about two weeks. The structures, created by thousands of workers and filled with advanced medical infrastructure, consist of prefabricated panels placed in steel skeletons above the concrete foundations.

A variant of this model is FEMA’s National Mobile Disaster Hospital, a collection of ready-to-use portable tents and modular structures that can be transported by truck to disaster sites and installed in 48 to 72 hours. These units have already been sent to California, Washington and New York.

Even more agile and efficient modular systems are about to be implemented. Italian architect and MIT professor Carlo Ratti has designed intensive care pods in a shipping container called CURA, short for Connected Units for Respiratory Ailments. The prefabricated baskets, connected by inflatable corridors and equipped with biological containment systems, can be installed by a small number of workers in just a few hours. The first CURA prototype is installed in a hospital in Milan.

The American company Jupe creates the “first independent intensive care unit in the world”, an affordable structure (the company claims that its units represent 1/30 of the cost of a hospital room) whose interchangeable modular components can be packaged at flat and deployed via trucks or freight. ships to hospitals. Skirt builds solar or battery-powered prototypes – including portable intensive care units, off-grid recovery units and sleeping areas for healthcare professionals – at its manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas.

Modular construction offers not only speed but personalization. Flexible components like movable walls can help buildings adapt to requirements. A hospital, for example, could move or expand its treatment and quarantine spaces, or open new spaces to accommodate intensive care beds.

The Javits Center temporary hospital in New York, photographed on March 30. (Noam Galai / Getty Images)

Adaptive reuse

The use of existing buildings for newly relevant purposes is also highlighted. Increasingly popular before COVID-19, adaptive reuse is considered a sensitive and sustainable approach for our aging cities. And that turns out to be the most effective way to create emergency facilities.

New York’s Javits Center became a 2,900-bed hospital, the New Orleans Convention Center is a 3,000-bed facility, and Chicago’s McCormick Place becomes a 3,000-bed complex. Sports facilities that have become medical facilities include the ExCel Center in London, CenturyLink Field in Seattle and the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, which serves as a hospital and meal distribution center in Queens.

Less conventional conversions are increasing. Vanderbilt University converts parking lot to overflow medical facility and FEMA converts Wall Street skyscraper to extra bed space. The Navy deployed Comfort and Mercy, supertankers converted to floating hospitals, respectively in New York and Los Angeles. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is transforming hotels, dormitories, sports arenas and other buildings into temporary hospitals.

It is clear that we will need more effective, efficient and flexible reuse plans for future crises. Maybe cities will need it for construction approval? And open source guides, like the one the Cambridge-based MASS Design Group is sharing to help other designers modernize spaces for infection control, are likely to play a major role in improving emergency reuse at home. ‘to come up.

Nurse at a COVID-19 test station in England. The test center at the wheel of South Korean designers has been emulated around the world. (Peter Summers / Getty Images)

Light architecture

In a disaster, lightweight fabric construction is often preferred for its speed and portability. In South Korea, designers have developed a system of tent-like driving test centers that have been emulated around the world. Drawing on experience with viruses such as SARS and inspired by fast-food service behind the wheel, the designers developed a parts kit that was deployed to over 600 locations in a matter of weeks.

Workers from Milan at Central Park in New York assemble tent structures to create field hospitals, adapting a model of war to this biological battle. The fabric structures from UC San Francisco to a tent village in Lima, Peru, are used as triage and emergency extensions, waiting and treatment areas and, unfortunately, as temporary mortuaries.

Fabric inflatables can be easily transported and erected with just a compressor. In Mexico, the state government of Hidalgo has set up a 19,400 square foot inflatable hospital in Pachuca, ready to receive up to 80 COVID-19 patients per day.

The healthy building

While you were stuck at home during your 40s, you may have become aware of the shortcomings in your personal environment. Expect more people to adopt the Healthy Building Movement, an approach to improving health through strategies such as more natural light, better ventilation, less toxic substances and the incorporation of plants and d other natural materials. Think of skylights, large windows, balconies and courtyards. Spaces for exercise and meditation could become standard with home offices.

The most valuable healthy building tool during the COVID-19 epidemic was advanced ventilation, especially in hospitals. These technologies include negative air pressure (which prevents pathogens from spreading to other parts of a hospital), displacement ventilation (where cooler air enters from below and lifts contaminants ), clean air ventilation (which provides fresh air, rather than recirculating existing air). ), and various filtration and humidity systems.

These types of techniques are likely to become the norm in hospitals after the pandemic, but could they be used everywhere people congregate, such as homes, offices, factories, warehouses and schools? They could save lives where occupiers have no choice but to distance themselves from society: prisons, homeless shelters and refugee centers. Perhaps they could be complemented by germ-resistant strategies like antimicrobial polymer surfaces, copper alloy surfaces (which naturally kill germs and viruses), and flexible spatial designs to accommodate social distancing.

Will forced familiarity with teleconferencing and other technologies change the way we work, see the doctor, or have fun? And what do these changes mean for where we live, how much we drive and how we connect? Pictured are arts leaders from across the country participating in a Zoom meeting. (Artists’ assistance fund)

Telework and life in small towns

If we zoom out on the urban domain, we quickly find other “alternative” methods that are becoming generalized in the midst of this crisis. The most obvious is telework, which has temporarily dominated our work and social life.

Remote communication could lead to major changes in cities and suburbs. The time saved by not traveling from home, the increased familiarity with telemedicine and distance learning, the convenience of online shopping and the cultural connection of online entertainment (visits to virtual museums, live broadcast from concerts, recorded theater) – all this could change our habits in the long term, significantly reducing traffic, urban sprawl and pollution. Have you seen photos of our cities from space recently?

Increased acceptance of digital connectivity could support small towns and rural areas, where unrelated workers, such as digital nomads, could become more prevalent. Coronavirus refugees from New York and other major cities suddenly live and work from afar. Some will inevitably remain, drawn to a new lifestyle or wary of returning to places they now consider dangerous.

The power of the pandemic in the largest and most densely populated metropolitan areas raises questions about the sustainability of the so-called mega-cities struggling with scarce affordable housing, growing economic inequality, urban sprawl and aging infrastructure. The future is not yet clear, but we may see a change in the regional balance towards less populated places.

The town square, reimagined

Another potential change, somewhat paradoxical in this germophobic period: with the social estrangement that dominates our lives, it becomes clearer how much we seek human contact and community interaction. Yes, we will all be nervous about socializing for a while, but when this pandemic is over, the call to connect will be all the greater.

How it will unfold in the urban domain is an open question. Some cities – especially those experiencing serious financial difficulties – may neglect public space in favor of other priorities. But I would say (and other support this theory) that we will eventually devote more resources to helping us come together and strengthen our frayed community ties, whether through parks, plazas, boardwalks, community centers or pedestrian streets. Many of us get used to walking more, dealing with less interference from cars, and finding corners without too many people.

We will have to think more carefully about how to protect these spaces in an emergency. Perhaps the digital systems currently used to track and contain the virus – like the one developed by Apple and Google – could play a role? They could, among other things, assessing potential threats where we congregate, acting as early warning systems, helping us maintain social distance, promptly alerting authorities to close spaces, or ensuring that infected people do not not socialize.

Aerial view of an empty parking lot at the Westfield Topanga shopping center on March 20. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Building beyond COVID

We are not going to abandon the way we have built architecture and cities. But as our world changes faster and becomes more interconnected, we need to adopt a new toolbox of more flexible, holistic and responsive options. Yes, to better respond to the response to the pandemic. But also to help solve urgent problems like climate change, terrorism, migration, social disconnection and inequalities, disintegration of communities, housing shortages, traffic, pollution, urban sprawl and overdevelopment – not to mention the problems that we did not anticipate. Our architectural and town planning systems, developed at a very different time, are long overdue to respond to many of these complex contemporary problems.

Now is the time to reassess our built world, not after the next disaster. What if we were to use modular construction tools more effectively not only to cope with pandemics or natural disasters, but also to create cheaper and more quickly constructed buildings in general, from pop-up shops to affordable housing? What if we broaden our perception of what a building could be and transform vacant shopping malls into schools or vacant offices into transitional housing for the homeless? What if we used telework not only as a way to keep society apart, but as a way to help employees strike a work-life balance – spend more time with family, exercise or do a few things that would make them healthier?

The coronavirus reminded us that we can see many challenges ahead if we pay attention and listen to the experts. We cannot wait to be overwhelmed. We must be proactive and not reactive. Do we want our response to be as flat as our country’s initial response to COVID-19? Let’s learn from this tragedy. Let’s find the silver lining.