Why Justin Herbert stayed high on the NFL Draft

Prior to the start of the college football season in 2018, Justin Herbert was the top-rated quarterback on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s grand board.

By the end of the season, draft simulations had made the Oregon product one of the top five picks, with numerous projections continuing to rank it as the best quarterback in the draft class of 2019 – until to announce that he was staying in school for his final year.

Almost 16 months later, Herbert could still be among the top five choices, if not the top six. He won’t be the first quarterback caught Thursday night, but the risk he took of not participating in last year’s draft doesn’t seem to have hurt him – even if he didn’t. most sparked the hype around him.

“I wanted to come back to finish with the guys we came with,” Herbert told the NFL. “We talked about going 4-8 in my first year and a group of seniors who managed to pass 12-2 and who did not reach the semifinal of college football but won the Rose Bowl and what are things that we decided to do. I wanted to play with my younger brother [freshman tight end Patrick Herbert], wanted to finish his studies, wanted to become a better leader, a better player. These are all things that I feel I have accomplished this year. “

As an elder, Herbert – whose body measurements are the kind dreamed of by NFL executives at 6 feet 6 inches and 236 pounds, with arm strength and athleticism to match them – achieved 66.8% of his passes for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. All of these numbers are an improvement over his junior year.

While questions about his pressurization remain, Herbert helped himself to the Senior Bowl, winning MVP honors and being named the player of the week for training.

“When he went to the Senior Bowl, he showed that he could go through his progressions, he could throw with better anticipation, and he made throws, even in the game, by moving out of the pocket”, Kiper said in a recent ESPN. conference call. “I think Justin is a developing player. You see glimpses of what could happen when everything comes together for him. “

Herbert’s lack of consistency may be the main reason for the inconsistency in terms of his assessment. ESPN’s grading service has placed Herbert in 27th place in the entry draft. Kiper ranked him No. 10 on his big board while Todd McShay placed him at No. 25. Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network, Herbert has his 20th best hope in the class.

But because he did not suffer the type of injuries from Tua Tagovailoa, Herbert could end up being chosen before the Alabama quarterback, with the Dolphins at No. 5 and the Chargers at No. 6 considered the best candidates. The Patriots are also looming because they are said to “like” Herbert, said a general manager to Peter King of NBC Sports.

Herbert didn’t turn out to be the Heisman candidate he was supposed to be, but the biology major left Oregon with the “Academic Heisman” – the William V. Campbell Trophy. He will be the fourth quarterback to win before being drafted in the first round, joining Peyton Manning, Chad Pennington and Tim Tebow. What happens after that is anyone’s guess.

“I think wherever I get drafted will be special,” said Herbert. “I want to play this game for as long as possible and by doing so, I will do everything I can to do it, so I will get better, learn and keep playing football.”