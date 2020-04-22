White House to Deal with Danish Senate on New Coronavirus Bill

Senate Democrats and White House officials are close to final agreement on yet another massive coronavirus bill that would replenish small business loans and fund medical responses to the pandemic.

A source told The Post that the legislation is expected to total $ 470 billion, with funds going mainly to the Small Business Administration but also to hospitals and a new virus screening initiative.

It is the fourth massive federal package to deal with the crisis after a stimulus bill of more than $ 2 trillion passed last month.

The new legislation could be passed by the Senate as early as Tuesday afternoon, with a vote in the House as early as Thursday. The heart of the bill is a $ 250 billion expansion of the small business paycheck protection program that ran out of money last week.

Democrats halted expansion of loan program last week and earned $ 220 billion in additional funds, Democrat source told Post, including $ 75 billion for health facilities and $ 25 billion for a national testing effort.

The deal would include a $ 60 billion reserve for small banks, credit unions and other community lenders to extend the PPP to more businesses, including those without a bank account.

An additional $ 50 billion goes to the SBA’s economic disaster loan program and $ 10 billion to the SBA’s economic crisis subsidy program, sources said.

The Leader of the Senate Minorities, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), negotiated the agreement with the Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was involved in the process, two sources told the Post, to ensure the Republicans were getting a good deal.

The first amount of $ 350 billion for the PPP was approved last month as part of a recovery plan of more than $ 2 trillion against coronaviruses. The small business program allows businesses with up to 500 employees, and in some cases more, to be granted loans if they do not fire workers.

The $ 2 trillion stimulus bill also included a $ 500 billion loan program for businesses managed by the Treasury Department, a $ 600 weekly increase in unemployment and $ 1,200 in direct payments to Americans earning up to $ 75,000.

But sources in the leadership of the Republican Senate warned that the deal was not yet final.

“Not yet agreed. Stay tuned, ”said a source. Another said the negotiators were “basically there” and “fairly close”.

The White House declined to comment.

Passage of the new bill in the House could be complicated by backbone opposition from both parties. Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) Said he could force legislators to return for a vote in person and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Monday that she could oppose the ‘agreement.