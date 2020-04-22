Trump wishes Kim Jong Un of North Korea good luck if ill

President Trump said on Tuesday that he did not know if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was sick, but wished him luck with any potential illness.

“I can only say this: I wish him luck,” said Trump when asked about reports that Kim’s health was in dire condition.

“These are reports that came out, and we don’t know,” Trump told reporters.

CNN reported Monday evening that US officials were monitoring information suggesting the 36-year-old bully was in grave danger after undergoing surgery.

But the South Korean government said on Tuesday that there were no unusual signs suggesting that Kim was sick.

Speculation about Kim has increased since he skipped celebrating the birthday of his grandfather, the nation’s founder, Kim Il Sung, last Wednesday.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien told reporters that the administration “is closely monitoring the news.”

“We are following these reports very closely and as you know, North Korea is a very closed society, there is no free press there, they are parsimonious with the information they provide on many things, including Kim Jong Un’s health, “O’Brien said, adding that the intelligence community and the United States Department of Defense are monitoring the situation.