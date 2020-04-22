Trump plans temporary immigration ban on coronavirus

by April 22, 2020 world
President Trump announced that he was temporarily suspending immigration to the United States in a tweet Monday evening. Trump cited the “invisible enemy” of the coronavirus and the need to protect jobs, although the United States has by far the most reported cases in the world. Weijia Jiang breaks down what the ban can cause and what questions remain unanswered after the president’s surprise announcement.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/trump-plans-temporary-immigration-ban-over-coronavirus/

