“Tiger King” so far had a fierce number of 64 million viewers, according to Netflix

As streaming wars take him to the next level with Peacock and soon HBO Max on the battlefield, an outbreak of Netflix has made it clear who is still king, largely thanks to the success of “Tiger King” and the return of “Money Heist.”

In a letter to investors published today for the Reed Hastings-run streamer’s earnings report amid the coronavirus pandemic and generalized stay-at-home orders, the sordid saga of the now-incarcerated Joe Exotic, fat cats, betrayal and more was watched by 64 million households worldwide during its first month of publication. To give a global context, this successful number of “Tiger King” is slightly exceeded by the launch of season 4 of the thriller “La Casa de Papel”, aka “Money Heist”, which fell on April 3. The last season of eight episodes of the world-wide Spanish-language hit created by Álex Pina had 65 million households, according to the Netflix investor letter published today after the closing bell.

Detailing a big boost from new subscribers of nearly 16 million to a global total of 183 million, Netflix is ​​certainly in great shape in an economic environment that has seen giants like Disney bleed money and cut workers. Still, after a few weeks of record jumps, Netflix’s title was more like $ 433.83 when the market turned off the lights on Tuesday.

Today’s news of the large number of “Tiger King” follows a recent report by Nielsen according to which the series of seven episodes launched on March 20 directed by Rebecca Chaikin and Eric Goode had initially 34.3 million unique viewers during the first 10 days of its release. Whatever your view on the merits of “Tiger King”, the story of the plot of a private zoo also coincided with the COVID-19 crisis, much of the world being in the lockdown and visualization on a small screen flying around the world.