Small businesses avoided as federal PPP loans go to chains

Counterpoint Records & Books, in the service of the Hollywood hills since 1980, risks closing its doors permanently.

Normally, this would not count as news outside of the Beachwood Canyon area of ​​the store. But millions of mom and pop businesses have sunk in the country to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. Many are as frightened as Susan Polifronio, co-owner of Counterpoint Records & Books. Without clients and income, with bills to pay and accumulating debt, the possibility grows every day that many will not be able to reopen.

The federal government was supposed to help, but its $ 349 billion small business loan program was exhausted in a matter of days, with some of the money going to large corporations that include national restaurants and at least one coal mining company. Millions of small businesses that have applied for loans have yet to see any money, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, which surveyed its members Friday and found that 80% were still waiting for federal help.

The Senate approved new funding of $ 484 billion on Tuesday, and the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the plan by the end of the week. President Trump has said he will sign the law. It is still unclear whether large corporations will continue to qualify for small business loans at the expense of mom and pop.

Polifronio, 68, asked in March for an emergency grant of $ 10,000 to arrive in three days; a payment of $ 1,200 for each of its four employees; and, on April 8, a loan from Bank of America’s paycheck protection program, all to survive the closure until customers can return. She heard the bank on Tuesday asking for more business documents.

“We haven’t gotten anything yet and we’re eligible for all of it,” she said.

Polifronio hopes to have more luck with the new round, but she does not know if she will have to start the laborious application process again.

Its store manager David Jones said the uncertainty was taking its toll. “We do not know if we will get the loan” to meet the wage bill, he said. “We don’t know if we should go on leave and collect unemployment. We don’t know when we can open. It is unknown and changes every day, and this makes planning impossible. “

Forty years ago, Polifronio and her husband, John, opened Counterpoint Records & Books in what was then a comfortable and affordable neighborhood, located down the hill from the famous Hollywood sign. The store sold used vinyl records and books, including rare collectibles. In recent years, he has added a new vinyl as this retro technology has made a comeback.

“We have served many artists, musicians, and people in the film industry – mostly on the camera side rather than the actor side,” she said. “We stayed open until midnight – people came in after finishing the concerts.”

The couple survived the rise of the Internet and Amazon by tightening their offerings to the tastes of niche neighborhoods. Profit margins were still slim, but they managed the place carefully. “We have had times when we had to withdraw our personal savings, especially since the economy collapsed in 2007,” said Polifonio. “But we never should have gone too far in general.”

She still pays three of her employees (the fourth took on another job) even with the store closed, using a bank line of credit, which carries an interest rate of 7%. It means accumulating debt plus interest.

Counterpoint Records & Books opened 40 years ago to sell used vinyl records and books. Today, it is closed, awaiting assistance from the federal government in order to circumvent the home stay restrictions for coronaviruses. (Gary Coronado / Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

“My mortgage is pending, but I have to pay it off after three months,” she said. It provides health insurance to employees “and Kaiser allows me not to pay at the moment, but after three months I will have to offer it too.”

She is particularly troubled by reports that restaurant chains such as Ruth Chris Steakhouse, Shake Shack and Potbelly have taken out millions of small business loans under the government-guaranteed paycheck protection program. at low interest rates and, in many cases, are forgivable, making them more like grants. .

The loans are supposed to be limited to companies with 500 employees or less. But a loophole in the law allows companies to count the number of workers in each physical location, allowing chain stores and restaurants to qualify. (Shake Shack said he would repay $ 10 million in these loans.) Another provision of the law did exceptions for coal companies employing up to 1,500 workers.

According to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, most small businesses do not have close to 500 employees. “The vast majority of businesses defined as small businesses are actually very small – less than 50 employees,” said Holly Ward, an NFIB executive.

“When they say small businesses are 500 or less, it’s ridiculous,” said Polifronio. “Why don’t they have something for 20 people or less? They’re very different types of businesses.”

Large companies have “strong relationships with dedicated bank employees who know how to handle these kinds of situations, while many small business owners can’t call anyone to answer application questions let alone hold on.” the process in hand ”. Says Ward of NFIB.

After the Senate bill was passed on Tuesday, the NFIB released a statement that called it “good news for American small businesses” because “it contains much-needed funds.” The group, he said, looks forward to “working with Congress and the administration to resolve some of the important challenges that small businesses have had with the program.”

Amanda Ballantyne, executive director of the Main Street Alliance’s Small Business Policy Group, said the new legislation still suffered from “design flaws”. Among the group’s recommendations: a subsidy program for companies with fewer than 50 employees; greater flexibility in how the money is used to qualify as forgivable; and more transparency about who gets the loans and for how much.

Disc holders at Counterpoint Records & Books in Beechwood Canyon, Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Next to Counterpoint Records & Books on Franklin Avenue, Dean Chamberlain and his wife, Cynthia Kaschak-Chamberlain, own clothing store The Canyon, which sells new and vintage clothing inspired by the 1970s. The store’s unofficial slogan is “Be cool, be yourself, dig where you are, “said Chamberlain, 67, an” old hippie. “

Chamberlain applied for a $ 10,000 SBA disaster grant offered through the program. He said that $ 4,000 had appeared in his bank account a few days ago, courtesy of the SBA, but did not explain why he had not received the full amount.

“There are angry or panicked people” about disorganization and poor communication in rescue programs, he said, but “I have more patience. We have never faced this before. I don’t expect the federal authorities to have it all together. They are also people. What annoys me is hearing about the restaurant chains and the multi-multi-multi-million dollar companies that siphon off business loans. “

He is concerned that Beachwood Canyon will lose what remains of its character if independent small businesses go bankrupt and more chain stores and franchises set up there.

“This particular neighborhood fought to prevent these franchises,” he said. He hopes local customers will step in to keep the independents alive.

After COVID-19, “a feeling of neighborhood will become more important,” he said. “We cannot be as mobile as we want. The sense of community will be amplified.”