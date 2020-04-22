Rob Gronkowski explains the “feeling” behind the Patriots and the Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski is “ready” to return to the NFL and team up with ex-boyfriend Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski, who retired last year but never closed the door on return, retired from retirement Tuesday and was traded from the New England Patriots, with a seventh round pick, to the Buccaneers for a fourth round.

“I always said that when I had this feeling, and it seemed good to me, I would be ready to take the field”, Gronkowski told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. “And I have this feeling. I’m ready.”

Gronkowski will be 31 at the start of next season, and it is unclear how a year away from play will impact his game. Gronkowski weighed 265 pounds during his playing days, but has looked much slimmer since that he moved away.

But what they call Gronk is perhaps the tightest end in NFL history, and the Buccaneers couldn’t pass up on an opportunity to see if he and Brady could rekindle the fire and win a fourth. championship together.

Gronkowski currently has a $ 10 million year remaining on his contract. Rumors have begun to circulate that Gronkowski may withdraw after Brady signed his fully guaranteed $ 50 million contract with the Bucs earlier this offseason.