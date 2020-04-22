Olympic star Hayley Wickenheiser determined to help medical workers

The hands that once gripped a hockey stick so skillfully have a new and heroic goal. Each time Hayley Wickenheiser collects cartons of masks, surgical gowns, face masks or hand sanitizer and brings them to front line medical personnel dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, she earns more aid than any point she scored in a brilliant career that took her from rural Saskatchewan to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Wickenheiser, widely regarded as the best player in hockey history, won four Olympic gold medals and a silver medal in a dominant race that lasted 23 years and included a rare Olympic winter double- summer after being a member of the Canadian softball team for the Sydney Games in 2000. She retired in 2017 to fulfill her dream of becoming an emergency room doctor and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2019, her first year of eligibility.

When the pandemic hit, Wickenheiser was working in the emergency rooms of several Toronto hospitals as part of his final year of medical school. The doctors who trained her were reassigned to treat COVID-19 patients; she was not authorized to treat these patients directly, but felt that she could not remain inactive while her colleagues in the trenches lacked personal protective equipment.

“They removed all the interns from the hospitals about three weeks ago and redeployed us to do things like contact tracing and PPE procurement and things like that,” she said, “because that they need the attending physicians to focus on treating the patients, not the education and they also don’t want to run out of supplies. ”

This inspired her to tweet a request for N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves and chemotherapy coats and to offer to collect them herself in Toronto. His voice and reach were amplified when Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds intervened and offered videos and souvenirs to donors, triggering a wave of responses.

They have since teamed up with Conquering COVID-19, which brings together Canadian doctors, business leaders and volunteers to provide essential supplies to those who need them. This means that hospitals, shelters, clinics, long-term care facilities and group homes in Canada receive PPE and necessities such as diapers and baby monitors.

“I knew as soon as Ryan Reynolds blew it up that it was going to be big, and knowing what I know to be on the front line myself, that there is such a shortage and that it would really resonate with people “said Wickenheiser. “I am not surprised, but it was heartening to see how many people volunteered or donated money or wanted to spread the message on social media.

“It really is a popular movement. And since we partnered with Conquer COVID-19, it really goes beyond anything I expected, from the 40,000 or so articles I requested to well over a million articles and now in million dollars raised. “

Her experience transformed her as a budding doctor, magnifying her respect for “those who work hard in laboratories around the world trying to find vaccines and cures for the disease.”

Canada’s Hayley Wickenheiser tries to score against Swiss goalkeeper Florence Schelling at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. (Petr David Josek / Associated Press)

She also changed as a person. “It only reinforces the reason why I entered medicine,” she said. “I don’t know if this is the last pandemic we will see in my lifetime. I’m sure there will be another one. But I think it strengthens, apart from medicine, how good life is. short. How uncertain. It forces everyone to slow down.

“It forced us all, I think, to reassess what’s important to move forward. The importance of preparation is also important. I think it highlights all the areas that we forget in life. But you are also grateful that you don’t have to live on the streets or struggle. Just a general feeling of gratitude. “

From what she knows and has seen, she felt compelled to speak when the International Olympic Committee hesitated to postpone the Tokyo Olympics. Wickenheiser, member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, said the organization’s initial refusal to delay the Games was “insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity”.

It didn’t go well with the IOC bigwigs disconnected, but she didn’t back off. Shortly thereafter, Canada declared that it would not send its athletes if the Games were held as planned. A few days later, the IOC postpones the Games until the summer of 2021.

His experiences have also led Wickenheiser to believe that the NHL and other sports cannot finish their respective seasons.

“Not in the format we know. Absolutely not, given what I have seen and all of North America is closed at the moment, “said Wickenheiser, who has been Assistant Director of Player Development for the Toronto Maple Leafs since 2018.” What if it comes back, I don’t know if it could be with 20,000 people in the stadium or 18,000. It’s really a disease incubator for this virus. I’m not sure logistically how you could do it. Maybe play in empty stadiums … but in its current format, I can’t see that. “

Before the pandemic, a typical day meant that she was on the ice with the Maple Leafs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and worked a quarter of an emergency room from 3 to midnight. “Now I’m a kind of keyboard warrior, I do a lot of things at home to try to keep that momentum going,” she said. But keyboard warriors can also wage noble battles.

“Like everyone else, I can’t wait for hockey to come back, but to be honest, it’s one of the last things I think about right now just because in order for hockey to come back, we need people are safe and healthy, “she said. said. “Hockey and sport in general is something that can give people a lot of hope and joy when life can get back to normal. The only thing I have always enjoyed about hockey in Canada is that it brings people together like no other, so I can’t wait for these rinks to be full again and people to enjoy a game hockey. “