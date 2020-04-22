No choice of first round, so Rams aim low, shoot high

Pan from his computer camera around his home office, Sean McVay revealed a bank of newly installed monitors. The Rams coach made a virtual tour of the team’s “command center” for the first virtual NFL draft.

“It looks like I can fire a spaceship on this thing,” McVay said Tuesday during a videoconference with reporters.

McVay and general manager Les Snead have been seriously preparing for the draft almost since the Rams ended a disappointing 9-7 season and missed the playoffs.

Much has changed in the world since December due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL, however, has not postponed the start of free admission to March, and the project will continue as scheduled Thursday through Saturday, though via computers and telephone lines from the homes of NFL coaches, directors generals and other team and league executives.

McVay, Snead, COO, Kevin Demoff, and Vice President, Tony Pastoors, had their home furnishings done by Rams IT staff.

The Rams have no choice in the first round Thursday – they traded their first round choices of 2020 and 2021 to the Jacksonville Jaguars for cornerback Jalen Ramsey last October – but have two choices in the second round, two in third and one in the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds.

“We had a great opportunity to be patient on Thursday, and then Friday will be an exciting opportunity for us to get four picks off the board,” said McVay. “But you know Les Snead.” He’s a wheeler and a dealer, you never know. “

Snead, Managing Director since 2012, never hesitated to exchange the project to meet a need. In 2016, the Rams climbed a record 14 places to take quarterback Jared Goff with first choice. Since then, the Rams have not chosen a player in the first round.

Snead did not rule out negotiating in the first round on Tuesday, but a more likely scenario would be the Rams trading the 52North Dakota and / or 57e choices to step back and acquire more choices.

The 57e the choice came thanks to the April 9 exchange that sent wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans.

Thus, in a project considered to be extremely rich in receiver talents, the Rams could seek to strengthen a body that includes Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds. Kupp and Reynolds are in the final year of their rookie contract.

With so many receiving talents in the NFL draft, could Clemson’s Tees Higgins fall in the second round? (Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

Unless exchanged, the best potential receivers like CeeDee Lamb from Oklahoma, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs from Alabama, Justin Jefferson from Louisiana State, Tee Higgins from Clemson and others should not be available when the Rams will make their first choice.

“It is imperative for us, our screening staff working with our coaching staff, to perhaps go beyond some of the familiar names that make this draft deep, which will likely go into the top 32 and find some of those players who have a skill together that can fit into Sean’s offense, “said Snead.

The Rams could also seek out rush rushers, offensive linemen and cornerbacks, among others.

Since their return to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, Snead has proven able to find productive players in the lower rounds. Players such as Kupp, a third-round pick, and tight winger Gerald Everett, a second-round pick, cemented their pre-game position with the Rams in private training.

In the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL prevented team personnel from traveling to assess prospects in private training sessions.

“These are really beneficial things to get close to and feel, especially for humans,” said McVay. “But also some of the physical things you are looking for. This is where you get a little understated.”

Etc.

Following the revelation last week that offensive lineman Brian Allen had tested positive for COVID-19, McVay was asked if another player or member of the organization had tested positive. “Not that I know of,” he said. … Backup quarterback John Wolford is “more than able to keep going up and growing,” said McVay. “You never know exactly how this thing works, but if you said, ‘We’re entering a season and John Wolford is the replacement, and God forbid something happened to Jared, do you think he can come in? in operation and make you operate as an offense? “The answer is absolutely.”