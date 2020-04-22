NFL 2020 project: which teams are most likely to exchange?

After the transcendent quarterback of the Heisman Trophy and the generational ferryman, the fate of this week’s NFL draft depends on a decision defining the franchise of a franchise defined by its poor decision-making.

For the Detroit Lions, there are no obvious choices in third place overall. Ohio cornerback Jeff Okudah is the presumed favorite of choice, after the Lions dispatched his cover man in this off-season. Also consider Clemson defenseman Isaiah Simmons or defensive tackle Auburn Derrick Brown, who could both have an immediate impact on one of the worst defenses in the league.

But the most sensible option may be not to choose at all. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert should both be available, Lions have the power to negotiate, add choices and potentially still write one of the defensive perspectives they most want.

They’re hardly the only team that could seek leverage on Thursday. A year after the NFL set a record with 40 draft day deals, we could see as many deals completed in the next three days, even though CEOs are forced to deal with their spotty WiFi at home.

This tone begins with Lions, who only need to go back for 2018 for an ideal trading pattern at # 3 overall. In this draft, the Indianapolis Colts traded third choice to the New York Jets for sixth, 37th and 49th choices, as well as a second-round pick in 2019. The Jets chose Sam Darnold with their new selection, while the Colts drafted three starters, two of which (Quentin Nelson and Darius Leonard) are already All-Pro players.

Detroit could organize for similar success if it could negotiate a similarly successful agreement. The Miami Dolphins, with three first-round picks, have the capital project to make it happen. The Chargers, at number 6, are another clear choice, with the Jacksonville Jaguars at number 9. Beyond this trio is the Las Vegas Raiders (at number 12) and the New England Patriots (at number 23), the latter of whom has strong organizational ties to Lions – and also happens to have a bad commercial genius for a general manager.

Lions can always choose to stay in place, selecting Okudah third overall and dropping the chips as they can with the best quarters in the repechage. But where the quarters fall, the trades often follow.

If Detroit doesn’t take advantage of it, then someone else will definitely do it.



New York Giants



It’s unclear whether Dave Gettleman even understands the concept of a smoke screen, but the New York general manager may have unintentionally created one this week, when he said the Giants “would seriously entertain “the decline in trade.

For a desperate tackle team, this could be a prescient move. The draft is loaded at position, especially in the top 10, and any team hoping to overtake the Dolphins and Chargers for a quarterback could do so at a price slightly lower than what it would cost to choose the Lions.



Miami Dolphins



The Dolphins’ stock of choice includes five of the project’s 56 best selections, which means Miami has more firepower than any other franchise to take a step.

The relevant question is when Miami might decide to make this decision. The Dolphins are supposed to favor Herbert and might just wait to see if he’s organically available at No. 5. But with so much capital, the best thing to do would be to dump two second-round picks and drag the plate at n ° 3..



Los Angeles Chargers

Tyrod Taylor has the vote of confidence as the Chargers’ starter at the moment, but jumping the Dolphins to write Tagovailoa would give the franchise a star to build around its entry into the SoFi stadium.

Maybe that isn’t worth the price, given Taylor’s presence and the range of tackles at the top left available. But if the quarterback is the choice, moving to third or fourth seems to be the smart choice.



San Francisco 49ers



With only two of the top 155 picks, no other NFL franchise has less capital in the first four rounds. But the 49ers have two first-round picks to work with (# 13 and 31), and you can count on at least one of those who are moved to store more assets.

Given recent history, the 31st choice could just as easily be moved. At least one of the last two first-round picks has been processed in each project since 2012, as teams are looking to tackle the extra year of team control that comes with a first-round pick. Expect the 49ers to line up.



Seattle Seahawks



Some teams just love to trade. This has been the case in Seattle for most of the past decade, as the Seahawks have traded their first pick every year since 2011.

Whether this strategy has worked recently for the Seahawks is another matter.