New York restaurants fear customer density rules will spoil reopening

The owners of many closed Big Apple restaurants are less concerned with paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic than with the density of customer rules that may be in place once they reopen.

The Bernardin’s chef and co-owner, Eric Ripert, hopes to be able to work with his owner to keep the three-Michelin-starred seafood palace afloat during the closure despite the lack of income.

“We have a very good relationship with our owner [calPERS management arm CommonWealth Partners] and they are working with us to get through this difficult time, ”said Ripert, without going into detail.

But like many owners of the city’s 26,000 restaurants, he is concerned about future customer density rules. He said that if Le Bernardin was able to serve, for example, only 50 people a night compared to 150 previously, “we could reopen with a smaller team and survive for a short period of time – not for a year.”

Mermaid Inn and Downtown JG Melon owner Danny Abrams regretted that during the few days of 50% capacity before closing, revenues from the Mermaid Inn in the former Red Cat space on Tenth Avenue plunged from $ 10,000 to $ 4,000 per night – not enough to cover overhead, let alone make a profit.

The places most exposed to density rules are mammoths like the Tao Group outpost collection and the French-themed jumbo cathedral, each with more than 300 seats, where crowds crowded with bars, lounges and even of toilets.

A representative of the Tao group said, “Thank you for thinking of us. For the moment, we are not commenting on anything about the pandemic. “

Meanwhile, despite dire predictions that the crisis could wipe out half of the city’s restaurants, several well-known operators told The Post they were confident they would reopen even if the closure lasted for several more months.

They did not want their name used, fearing that a hint of optimism would encourage their owners to demand full rent and send the wrong signal when many other owners are faced with darker results.

CBRE’s global brokerage manager Stephen Siegel, who is also the main owner of Knickerbocker Bar & Grill, said: “I think it is unlikely that Danny Meyer’s restaurants will reopen.” But he added, “It’s a different story for the others unless they get the chance to own their buildings.”

Even those who own their property can be in a pickle. Dino Arpaia owns the four-story building at 65 E. 54th St. which houses his popular Cellini trattoria. But her upstairs apartment tenants moved after the virus hit the city. He still has to pay nearly $ 200,000 in annual property taxes – less than a lease would cost, but there are more mortgage payments.

Once it can reopen, Cellini may have only 30% of its usual activities, due to density rules and customer mistrust. “But our overhead costs would be almost the same. You pay as much for Con Ed gas as if you had 300 customers a day. “

In a climate where national chains as large as Panera Bread and Dunkin paid between zero and fifty percent of their April rent, according to the Commercial Observer, New York homeowners are just as far off on negotiating strategy with owners.

Yann de Rochefort, owner of the mini-empire of the tapas restaurant Boqueria, proposed in a column: “We stop time. We are instituting a moratorium on commercial and residential rents, mortgages and debt repayments for the duration of the crisis. Banks can and will be supported by government. “

But until that happens, most small and medium-sized farmers talk to the landlords about rent cancellations or at least deferrals. According to the negotiators, the smart strategy is conversation – not confrontation.

Independent commercial broker Stacey Kelz, who has negotiated many restaurant leases in Manhattan, advised, “Contact your landlord. Call them. Don’t stop paying the rent. “

Jeffrey Bank, CEO of Alicart Restaurant Group, which owns large volumes of Carmine’s and Virgil’s Real BBQ, said, “These are words you never thought you would hear from a restaurateur – please help my owners so that ‘they can help me. “

But lawyer David Helbraun, whose firm represents nearly 1,000 restaurants, advises clients not to rush into discussions with the owners for the time being.

“Everyone says they want to make a deal. We tell them, “How can you do this until you know what the new landscape will be?” “

The most confident voice is that of hotelier Ian Schrager, whose Edition by Marriott and The Public hotels have large volume restaurants.

He said, “I think the restaurant industry will respond faster than the hospitality industry,” which depends on the volume of travel.

“I don’t think there will be a paradigm shift,” said Schrager. “Everyone always says that things are going to change permanently – and they are not.

“I’m sure things will return to normal, not in years but in months. We will absorb the trauma and learn to adapt. “