Netflix Adds Record Number Of 16 Million Subscribers In First Quarter Amid Coronavirus

The Netflix subscriber base explodes as people hide at home to prevent the coronavirus from becoming a potato on the couch.

Los Gatos, California-based video streaming giant added a record 15.8 million paying streaming customers in the first quarter of 2020, more than double the 7 million it forecast in January before the pandemic of coronavirus worldwide.

The company, which made its bizarre debut “Tiger King” documentary series last quarter said it had 182.9 million paid subscribers worldwide at the end of the first quarter.

“The workforce growth has temporarily accelerated due to home confinement,” Netflix said in its quarterly letter to shareholders on Tuesday. “We expect the number of spectators to decrease and the growth in the number of members to slow down at the end of the home birth, which we hope will happen soon.

The company added that due to the shutdown of Hollywood productions, a positive byproduct is that “some cash spending on content will be delayed, improving our free cash flow, and some releases of titles will be delayed, generally d ‘A quarter”.

Analyst estimates for Netflix’s “quarantine bump” ranged from 7 million to 10 million. Streamer stocks, which jumped about 35% this year, rose 4% in trade after the bell.

“After record additions to subscribers, Netflix is ​​and will continue to be the media company least affected by COVID-19,” said Eric Haggstrom, eMarketer analyst. “Their business fits perfectly with a population that is suddenly confined to the home. Virus lockouts have accelerated the growth of Netflix subscribers worldwide. “

Despite deadlocks, Haggstrom said Netflix was facing “headwinds going forward in a poor economic environment, but a large chunk of consumer entertainment budgets were opened up by closings of movie theaters, sporting events, restaurants and bars “. He said the company will likely see minimal or no negative impact in the future.

Netflix said it plans to add 7.5 million paid subscribers worldwide in the second quarter, up from 3.8 million estimated by analysts.

Netflix’s net earnings more than doubled in the first quarter to $ 709 million or $ 1.57 per diluted share from earnings of $ 344 million, or 76 cents a year ago . Total revenues jumped to $ 5.77 billion from $ 4.52 billion a year earlier.

Analysts were looking for EPS of $ 1.65 on revenues of $ 5.76 billion.