Netflix Adds 16 Million Global Subscribers, Showing It Is Critical In A Pandemic

Netflix recruited nearly 16 million subscribers worldwide in the first three months of the year, helping to consolidate its status as one of the most essential services in the world in times of isolation or crisis.

The first quarter of the calendar covered the start of home stay orders in the United States and around the world, a response to the coronavirus pandemic that apparently led millions of people to log on to Netflix for entertainment and comfort. when most had nowhere to go, but at home.

Netflix more than doubled its quarterly growth forecast in January, well before Covid-19 outbreak began to close many large economies. It was the biggest gain in three months in 13 years of Netflix’s streaming service history.

“We are fully aware that we are fortunate to have a service that is even more meaningful to housebound people, and that we can operate remotely with minimal disruption,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

The company’s shares have recently reached new heights, in contrast to the broader market downturn. Since the start of the year, Netflix stock has risen 31%, while the S&P 500 has dropped 16%.

“Netflix is ​​and will continue to be the media company least affected by COVID-19. Their business is perfectly suited to a population that is suddenly homebound,” said Eric Haggstrom, eMarketer’s forecast analyst in a note.

The company is well positioned to weather the wider downturn, he said, as “a significant portion of consumer entertainment budgets have been opened up by the closure of cinemas, sporting events, restaurants and bars”.

The company closed March with nearly 183 million subscribers worldwide, an increase of 23% over the same period last year. It earned $ 709 million in the first quarter, almost tripling from last year.

But Netflix warned investors that the hike was limited in time, and it expected subscriber growth to drop to pre-quarantine levels once restrictions on home stay are relaxed.

Competitor Disney +, which was launched in November with a library filled with children’s favorites, has so far gathered 50 million subscribers.

Netflix has also released viewer numbers for some of its shows. The docu-drama “Tiger King”, which became a cultural touchstone when it was released in March, was watched by 64 million people. “Love is Blind” has attracted 30 million viewers; “Spenser Confidential” had 85 million viewers and “Money Heist” should attract 65 million.

Even though it faces intense competition, Netflix seems better positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for TV shows and movies, largely due to its lead in video streaming. The company has built a complete catalog since entering the original programming seven years ago. This should feed the appetite of viewers even if the response to the pandemic has interrupted the production of many new programs.

“As we have a large library with thousands of titles to watch and very strong recommendations, the satisfaction of our members may be less impacted than our peers,” boasts Netflix in its report.

– Irina Ivanova of CBS News contributed to this report.