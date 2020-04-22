NASA is building a video game to rescue endangered coral reefs

Scientists are trying several different ways to save endangered coral reefs from death because they are negatively affected by marine pollution, climate change and many other factors. NASA NASA is asking video game players to help.

The U.S. agency announced a new mobile video game titled “Neural Multi-Modal Observation and Training Network” or NeMO-Net. It can help coral reefs around the world to save them. Players take “dives” into the Nautilus research ship in different parts of the ocean, identify reefs, watch training videos, and earn tokens by helping NASA’s supercomputer identify the different coral species themselves.

“NeMO-Net uses the most powerful forces on this planet: not a great camera or supercomputer, but people,” said researcher Ved Chirayath opinion. “Anyone, even a first-class class, can play this game and sort this information to help us map out one of the most beautiful lifestyles we know of.”

The game utilizes “liquid lens lens cameras” placed on drones or airplanes in recent years on campuses in Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and elsewhere to collect three-dimensional images of the seabed.

“The more people who play NeMO-NET, the better the supercomputer’s mapping capabilities will become,” NASA added in a statement. “Once the supercomputer has been able to accurately classify corals based on the low-resolution data contained in the game, it will be able to map the world’s corals with unprecedented accuracy. With this map, scientists will better understand what is happening with corals and find ways to preserve them. “

The app is currently available from the Apple App Store, available for iOS and Mac devices. The Android version will be available soon, the state agency added.

Coral reefs around the world are dying, and scientists are looking for different ways to save these endangered structures, including grow them in laboratories and try to make them pollution-resistant.

In December, researchers said the sound of healthy reefs being played on underwater speakers near dying reefs could help bring young fish into reefs and restore them.