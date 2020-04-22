Mexico prepares for resurgence in coronavirus infections and deaths

Mexican authorities warned on Tuesday that the country was on the verge of a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and deaths, as medical professionals worried about overcrowded hospitals, a potential shortage of doctors and health workers. ” a lack of medical equipment.

“We are ready to face the most difficult moment,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told reporters to reassure the public. “We have the [hospital] beds, we have the equipment, we have the doctors. “

But others question whether a long neglected public health system is ready for rapidly increasing demand.

“I don’t trust the capabilities of hospitals,” said Alejandro Macias, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Guanajuato, who was national flu commissioner during the 2009 swine flu pandemic from Mexico. “We are not going to have enough intensive care beds. We have a fraction of what we need. “

Mexico has 1.4 hospital beds per 1,000 people, according to Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The United States has twice as many.

The social security system, the primary provider of health care for much of Mexico, is under “terrible stress,” said its director, Zoé Robledo Aburto.

For years, he noted, the massive public medical bureaucracy has suffered from a lack of investment and an institutional failure to recruit doctors, buy equipment, and add beds and treatment sites .

“But we have to get over this,” he said.

The crisis is expected to be more severe in the densely populated metropolitan area of ​​Mexico, home to more than 20 million people.

On Tuesday, the region accounted for about 42% of the 8,772 confirmed cases in the country and 35% of the 712 deaths.

Senior health officials have said that a large number of infections go undetected due to a lack of testing and that the actual total could exceed 70,000.

Hospitals and clinics in and around the capital have almost reached their full capacity. The military has been enlisted to provide additional beds if necessary.

Meanwhile, Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that demand for fans is increasing rapidly.

From April 12 to 20, Sheinbaum said in a video statement that the number of COVID-19 patients confirmed or suspected of breathing with ventilators in Mexico City hospitals had almost doubled from 265 to 529. This means that 35 % of the city’s fans are now on, said the mayor.

Mexico reported its first case of infection in late February, placing the country about a month behind the United States.

The first cases were part of “phase one”, the start of preparations for escalation. Phase two, the imposition of security measures, including the prohibition of non-essential activities, began in late March.

Tuesday was the official declaration of “phase three”, a period of rapidly accelerating contagion across the country of more than 120 million people.

At least four hospitals in various parts of the country have experienced outbreaks of coronavirus, which some doctors and nurses have blamed on a shortage of masks and other safety equipment.

Health workers organized street protests demanding more protective equipment, while some also suffered attacks and ill-treatment by people who accused them of spreading the virus. Mexican authorities have reported more than 500 cases of coronavirus among health professionals, including nine deaths.

The population of Mexico is younger than that of the United States, an advantage in the fight against a virus which disproportionately kills the elderly. But high rates of diabetes, hypertension and obesity increase the country’s vulnerability.

“This represents an additional adversary that Mexico faces,” said Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, the undersecretary for health who leads the country’s coronavirus response. “A deteriorated state of health.”

In recent weeks, authorities have made efforts to increase stocks of respirators, masks, gowns and other items. The president and other officials touted the arrival of test kits and other medical supplies from China and announced plans to purchase 1,000 ventilators from the United States.

But experts have warned that equipment alone is not enough.

“You can get the ventilators, but you still need to have doctors and nurses trained to operate the equipment and the protocols in place to make sure it’s working,” said Eduardo González-Plier, a former manager of government health.

Thousands of additional doctors are being trained across the country to cope with the expected increase in cases, officials said.

In addition to Mexico City, authorities are also particularly concerned about the northern states along the 2,000-mile border with the United States. As of Tuesday evening, the death toll in the United States was over 45,000.

The state of Baja California, which includes the border towns of Tijuana and Mexicali, reported 741 cases and 75 deaths on Tuesday, when it is feared that cross-border traffic and the continued operation of certain border factories, known as of maquiladoras, contribute to the spread of the virus.

In Ciudad Juarez, across from the Rio Grande from El Paso, an epidemic of coronavirus has hit a car seat factory, killing people and hospitalizing them.

Across the border area, tens of thousands of migrants hoping to reach the United States are crowded into homes, shelters and camps, raising fears of new epidemics like the one reported this week at a Nuevo Laredo shelter.

From the start of the crisis, Mexico opted for a gradual increase in security measures, balancing health problems with potential damage to the economy. Authorities have dismissed an absolute foreclosure as unachievable in a country where half the population lives in poverty and up to 60% depend on street sales and other unregistered businesses in the informal economy.

“You have to find the right balance between doing good with an intervention and minimizing the side effects,” said López-Gatell, Coronavirus Response Leader.

At the end of March, Mexico finally ordered the closure of non-essential businesses, the prohibition of large gatherings and compulsory social distancing. But public markets and other establishments remained open. The schools were closed in mid-March and are expected to remain closed until June 1 at least.

For weeks, López Obrado was severely criticized as he continued to travel across the country, kissing and kissing admirers and appearing to minimize the danger. But he finally adopted social distance and other measures.

Moody’s Analytics economists predict that the Mexican economy will contract by 6.5% in 2020 and that the country will enter into recession. Stimulate the slowdown: loss of remittances, drop in tourism, fall in oil revenues and significant contraction in the export market.

In the midst of gloom, the president sought to make things look positive as the country entered the most serious phase of the pandemic.

“I want to give a guarantee … that we Mexicans will be able to overcome this crisis,” the president said on Tuesday. “We will win together.”

Special correspondent Cecilia Sánchez contributed to this report.