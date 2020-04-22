Mayors resist reopening of southern governors despite coronavirus outbreak

While several governors in the South started to reopen their states closed by the coronavirus epidemic, some mayors pushed back on Tuesday, saying that they had not yet seen the drop in COVID-19 cases needed to facilitate orders for stay at home.

“I’m more than upset,” said Van R. Johnson, mayor of Savannah, Georgia, on CNN after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that gyms, lounges, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys could reopen Friday as long as customers obey. guidelines on social distancing.

Johnson called the governor’s order “reckless, premature and dangerous” and asked businesses in his town to use “common sense” by staying closed.

He said Savannah still doesn’t have the large-scale tests that public health experts say are necessary before stores and businesses can reopen safely.

In Atlanta, Georgia’s largest city, Mayor Keisha Bottoms said she was “puzzled” by the governor’s decision.

“I don’t see that it’s based on anything logical,” she said at a press conference.

Kemp joined fellow Republican governors in South Carolina and Tennessee to announce partial openings this week as local authorities continue to fight deaths from COVID-19 and call for further testing.

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster said department stores, flea markets and florists could resume business Monday night and state beaches may reopen Tuesday.

John Tecklenburg, mayor of Charleston, S.C., said at a press conference on Tuesday that his city would comply with the McMaster order. But he said he was still concerned about the capacity tests.

In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said that the “vast majority” of state businesses and services could reopen by May 1, but that people should always keep a healthy distance from each other to avoid to spread the virus.

“For the good of our state, social distancing must continue, but our economic closure cannot,” said Lee.

President Trump has called for the rapid reopening of state economies, although he told governors last week that they should “call the ball” on how and when to do so to avoid a new epidemic.

Public health experts say that most Americans should stay at home until general tests are available to determine who is sick and who should be quarantined. The current tests are far from sufficient, they warn.

Trump has also tweeted and commented in support of protests against house arrest orders in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, all of the states led by Democratic governors.

Trump derided Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, on Monday after Hogan bought half a million test kits for his state from South Korea instead of waiting for help from the federal government .

Trump has said that Hogan, who heads the National Governors Assn., “Must gain some knowledge.”

For days, Hogan expressed frustration with the Trump administration over his state’s fight for more test equipment.

“If there was an easier way, we would certainly have taken it,” Hogan said on MSNBC on Tuesday.

More than 43,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since the start of the epidemic.

In New York and Detroit, two of the hardest hit cities, authorities have said that the worst part of the medical crisis may be over, although it may take months or more before the economy recovers.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he expects northern parts of his state to reopen before New York, the epicenter of the US epidemic. Cuomo was scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

In California, the number of infections appears to be stabilizing while death rates remain high.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who has partnered with the governors of Oregon and Washington to coordinate a regional stimulus package, authorizes limited easing of closure orders.

The parks reopen for example in the county of Ventura. The same goes for golf courses in Riverside County.

However, new outbreaks of COVID-19 are also emerging.

Massachusetts reported a 10% increase in hospitalizations last week. And at least 1,828 detainees in a Marion, Ohio, state prison, nearly three-quarters of the population, are infected.