Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight to deliver epic shooting stars on Earth Day

One of the oldest known meteor showers will light up the night sky this week, marking a great start to Earth Day, which celebrates its 50th anniversary. The Lyrid meteor shower is expected to peak from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning from April 21 to 22.

With most people trapped inside, isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shower offers a much-needed opportunity to explore one of nature’s greatest wonders.

What are Lyrids?

The Lyrid meteor shower occurs annually in mid-April when particles fall from the 1861 comet G1 Thatcher. According to American meteor society, the comet last crossed the inner solar system in 1861, but with an estimated orbit of 415 years, it will not return soon.

Lyrid records date back 2,700 years, making it one of the oldest known meteor showers. According to NASA, the first Lyrid meteor shower was recorded in China in 687 BC.

Each year, when the Earth collides with the comet’s orbit, vaporizing debris arrives in our atmosphere at 110,000 miles an hour. Shooting stars are known for their speed and brightness, although they do not compare to the brilliant Persian rain of August.

On the night of April 21, the 2012 Lyrid meteor shower peaked in the Earth’s sky. While NASA’s allsky cameras looked at the night sky, astronaut Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station trained his video camera on Earth below. NASA



Under normal conditions, the shower offers a peak of about 10 to 20 meteors per hour in the northern hemisphere – a quarter of which leaves streaks of glowing dust. In the southern hemisphere, the rate is much lower at 1-2 per hour.

Although the Lyrids are known to have explosions of 100 meteors per hour, an explosion is not planned for 2020 – but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

The shower takes its name from the constellation Lyra la Harpe, from which the meteors seem to radiate. The constellation is located just south of a bright and shining star known as Vega. It is a welcome sight after a major meteorological drought of several months.

When and where to watch the Lyrids

Skywatchers will want to search between midnight and dawn to find the best Lyrid activity. It is recommended that you watch for at least an hour to see the best display, with the best show occurring between 4 and 5 am local time.

It is advisable to escape the city lights for the best observation conditions. Find open space, give your eyes 30 minutes to adjust to the dark, and lie on your back with your feet facing east – while practicing proper social distancing.

Unlike last year, the moon is near its new phase and almost invisible at the moment, creating almost perfect conditions for observing Lyrid. However, cloudiness and rain will affect the visibility of shooting stars in some areas.

Look at the sky and travel back in time with the stars☄️ Spotted by star observers for more than 2,700 years, the Lyrids are one of the oldest known meteor showers and will light up the sky tonight and tomorrow night. At the right time to celebrate #EarthDayatHome: https://t.co/ba5xjuTE7e pic.twitter.com/JLb5r4OLas – NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2020

As meteors radiate from Lyra the Harp, they will appear unexpectedly, in all parts of the sky. Finding Vega should be easy – it’s one of the brightest stars, even in light-polluted areas.

“It will actually be a good year for the Lyrids and it’s exciting that the peak is Earth Day and in the middle of International Dark Sky Week“Said Bill Cooke, head of the NASA Meteoroid Environment Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. blog post. “Although the Lyrids are not as prolific as other meteor showers like the Perseids or the Geminids, they generally produce bright fireballs, and since the Moon will be almost invisible on April 22, rates should be around nearly as good as possible for this shower. “

However, if you look directly at the radiation, the shooting stars will be short. To see longer and more spectacular meteors, it is better to look elsewhere.

If you’re not interested in getting up late, meteors can still be seen anytime after 10 p.m. – although they are much less likely. At this time, it may be possible to spot a shooting star “Earth-grazer” burning brightly near the horizon.