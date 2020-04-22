Kim Jong Un’s death may require massive military response

Rumors that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has fallen seriously ill have raised fears that his disappearance will destabilize the region and lead to a refugee crisis that would attract the United States, South Korea, and possibly others. other allies, report says.

Questions about the health of the reclusive dictator exploded after missing April 15 the commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, the founder of the hermit kingdom, Kim Il Sung.

North Korean state media on Wednesday released some earlier comments from Kim without mentioning where he is now – while rival South Korea reiterated that no unusual developments have been detected in the North .

But even if the overweight 36-year-old despot is not moribund, he has health problems and a possible end of his reign would cause trouble, experts told the Military Times.

Although Kim has no successor or heir named, his younger sister – Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the ruling party – seems to be the candidate most likely to intervene.

However, some experts believe that collective leadership, which could end the family’s dynastic rule, may also be possible.

The absence of a designated heir means there will be “chaos, human suffering, instability,” said Lt. Gen. Chun In-Bum, retired South Korean chief of special operations. “This is bad news for everyone.”

David Maxwell, a retired Special Forces colonel and former member of the Defense for Democracies think tank, said on exit that a U.S. and South Korean military response to such an upheaval may require effort which “will make Afghanistan and Iraq pale”. Comparison.”

“It is not known if Kim Jong Un has appointed a successor,” said Maxwell. “We can assume that her sister Kim Yo Jong may have been named as her successor based on her recent promotion and the fact that she started making official statements on her behalf from last month.”

But it is not known, he added, “if a woman, although she is part of the Paektu line, could become the leader of the Kim family regime.”

The absence of a clear successor could lead to a collapse of the regime that the United States and South Korea must be prepared to manage, said Maxwell, who added that military planners, including himself, have since long informed senior leaders of what could happen.

There is a “humanitarian disaster in North Korea”, adding to the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Maxwell told the Military Times.

“South Korea, China and Japan (by boat) will have to deal with potential large-scale refugee flows,” he said. “North Korean People’s Army units will fight for resources and survival. This will cause internal conflict between units and could escalate into a general civil war. “

And despite these internal troubles, the North Korean military will continue to fight to defend the nation, he said.

“Since North Korea is a guerrilla dynasty based on the myth of anti-Japanese partisan warfare, we can expect a large number of soldiers (1.2 million soldiers on active service and 6 million reserves) resist all foreign intervention from outside, including from South Korea, ”said Maxwell at the branch.

To complicate matters, he added, the United States and South Korea should be ready to secure the entire Pyongyang (weapons of mass destruction) program, nuclear, chemical, biological weapons and stocks, manufacturing facilities and human infrastructure (scientists and technicians). “

Chun mainly supported Maxwell’s bleak predictions about the refugees and a possible civil war in the north, but did not see a US-Korean military incursion beyond the 38th parallel.

“What are we going to do? Walk in it? Let the Chinese do it,” said Chun.

“The DPRK is a sovereign country. Anyone entering it, including the Chinese, would be mad. ROK-US has a bad plan with bad assumptions. This will plunge us into a nuclear war, “he added.