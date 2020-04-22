Iran admits launching military satellite amid U.S. tensions

TEHERAN, Iran – Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that it had launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with the United States, describing it as a successful launch after months of failure.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the launch of the satellite, which the Guard called “Noor” or light. The United States Department of State and the Pentagon, which contend that such launches advance Iran’s ballistic missile program, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On its official website, the Guard said that the satellite had successfully reached an orbit of 425 kilometers (264 miles) above the surface of the Earth. The Guard called it the first military satellite ever launched by Tehran.

The two-stage satellite launch took off from the central desert of Iran, said the Guard, without specifying or specifying when exactly the launch took place. The paramilitary force said it used a Ghased satellite, or “Messenger”, to place the device in space, a new system.

The launch comes amid tensions between Tehran and Washington over its collapsing nuclear deal and after a US drone strike in Iraq killed guard general Qassem Soleimani in January.

Iran has suffered several failed satellite launches in recent months. The latest occurred in February, when Iran failed to put its Zafar 1 communications satellite into orbit.

The failure came after two failed launches of the Payam and Doosti satellites last year, and a rocket explosion in August. A separate fire in the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019 also killed three researchers, authorities said at the time.

The rocket explosion in August even caught the eye of President Donald Trump, who then tweeted what appeared to be a classified surveillance image of the launch’s failure. The successive failures have led to suspicion of outside interference in the Iranian program, which Trump himself suggested by tweeting at the time that the United States “was not involved in the catastrophic accident”.

The United States alleges that such satellite launches defy a United Nations Security Council resolution calling on Iran not to engage in any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of providing nuclear weapons. US officials, as well as European countries, fear that these launches could help Iran develop intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of transporting nuclear weapons.

Iran, which has long declared that it is not looking for nuclear weapons, has previously maintained its satellite launches and the rocket tests have no military component. The Guard launching its own satellite is now questioning this.

Tehran also says it did not violate a United Nations resolution on its ballistic missile program because it only “invited” Iran not to do such tests. Western missile experts have also questioned the United States’ claim that the Iranian program may have dual use of nuclear weapons.

Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.

The launch comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in May 2018. Iran has since broken all boundaries of the agreement while allowing UN inspectors to visit its sites.

On Sunday, the Guard admitted to having a tense encounter with American warships in the Persian Gulf last week, but alleged without providing evidence that US forces had sparked the incident.