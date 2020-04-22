Interrupted season: Loyola’s Henry Wedbush is a happy camper

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Henry Wedbush

School: Los Angeles Loyola

Sport: Volleyball, passer

Notable honors: Captain, All-CIF last season for the Division 1 Cubs

Summer plans: Play volleyball (hopefully) at Manhattan Beach

Fall plans: Will participate in Princeton, major in aerospace engineering

How his coach announced the abrupt end of the season:

“Coach [Michael] Boehle called a meeting for lunch. He ended up telling us about our game [against Corona del Mar] has been canceled and we will not be able to practice until Monday due to the epidemic. Many of us had sneaky suspicions that it was not going to last until Monday, that it was going to last longer. Many of us were heartbroken because it was going to be a huge redemption match. “

How the videoconference brought the team together:

“It is good to know that they are healthy and at home. It’s good to talk about how we feel about the cancellation of our season. I’m glad there is an interface that allows us to talk to each other and share our feelings. In this way, it is a kind of group therapy session. “

How he stays in shape:

“With volleyball, it’s really a group sport. My little sisters and I are doing everything we can to touch volleyball. They fined $ 1,000 for going to the beach and playing volleyball. “

What new interests he discovered with his spare time:

“I entered the campsite, which is a bit odd. You can’t really leave your house, so I go up to my terrace and set up a tent. I go to Amazon and buy tents, sleeping bags and lanterns. “

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I hope I will play professionally somewhere in Europe. I would like to do something with an engineering degree by designing airplanes and working with jet engines.”

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.