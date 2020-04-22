Gucci parent company Kering reaches 15% in first quarter as demand from Chinese buyers declines

Gucci sales were hit hard at the start of the coronavirus crisis due to its heavy dependence on Chinese customers, owner Kering said on Tuesday, although he added that the Italian brand should be well positioned for a recovery.

Kering sales fell 15.4% to $ 3.47 billion in the first quarter, like its competitors, affected by store closings. This is a decrease of 16.4% like-for-like, which eliminates the effect of acquisitions and currency fluctuations.

On its flagship label Gucci, which supplies most of its profits, sales on a like-for-like basis decreased by 23.2% over the period, contrasting with a less pronounced decrease of 13.8% in the Saint Laurent de Kering brand.

The health crisis first hit China – a major market for high-end products – at the end of last year before spreading elsewhere, and several European countries, including Italy and France as well as United States has since been stranded in an attempt to cope.

Kering chief financial officer Jean-Marc Duplaix said sales prospects are improving for mainland China with the reopening of stores, which would benefit Gucci.

“Since the beginning of April, we have seen improvement and positive trends for most of our brands in mainland China,” Duplaix told reporters.

He said it was too early to draw conclusions about Kering’s performance in the second quarter, although most western countries were stuck until May, he did not expect a significant recovery until June or July .

Kering, like his rival LVMH, said he was cutting his dividend payout by 30% from 2019 earnings.

Kering previously warned that it expected comparable sales to drop about 15% in the first quarter and lower operating margins. On Tuesday, he said he was implementing cost-cutting measures, without giving further details.

The company, which also owns Balenciaga, has been one of the big winners of a luxury goods bargain in recent years alongside LVMH, and Gucci in particular was booming.

This has placed the cash-rich conglomerates in a stronger position than some independent brands that were already in recovery mode when the coronavirus crisis hit.

Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet said he expected Kering and Italian down jacket maker Moncler to withstand the crisis better than their competitors.

He also said that Kering would likely benefit from an expected move towards e-commerce to offset the impact of the store closings, although the broader outlook for the sector is still bleak.

Duplaix said online sales increased 20% in the first quarter, with Gucci sales in China increasing more than 100%.