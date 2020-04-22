Google blocks 18 million coronavirus scam messages a day

Google has blocked about 18 million coronavirus-related scam messages a day, the company said in a blog post.

A technical giant that works in collaboration with Apple develops a contact tracking system, claims to block more than 100 million phishing emails a day. Over the past week, nearly a fifth of these were scams related to COVID-19.

According to Silicon Valley, the virus, which is a public health and economic crisis, may now be the biggest phishing topic of all time.

“Phishing attacks always have one thing in common for incitement or emotion, which makes us act more urgently or think less about our actions at that time,” security researcher Scott Helme told BBC News.

“The coronavirus pandemic is a very emotional topic right now, and cybercriminals clearly know this. They hope that the typical person might be more inclined to click on links or follow bad instructions if they use this lure, ”he added.

Google’s Gmail service is used by 1.5 billion people.

Some people receive emails that scam official groups, such as the World Health Organization or other real public entities, typically to persuade them to download malicioius software or donate for a fake purpose. Screenshots of COVID-19 scam emails were released On the Google Blog.

On Monday afternoon, there were 2.4 million COVID-19 cases worldwide. In the United States, the virus has killed at least 40,931 people.

Google’s machine learning tools can block more than 99.9 percent of scam messages from reaching users.