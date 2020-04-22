Fidelis Okereke of King / Drew travels to Cal State Northridge

Basketball dreams come true. Take the case of Fidelis Okereke, a 6 foot 7 inch senior at King / Drew High. On Tuesday, he announced that he had signed up for Cal State Northridge.

Three years ago, it was the first time that he started playing competitive basketball. Last season, he was honored as a city section co-player of the year.

He averaged 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.0 blocked shots as the City’s best fat man.

He chose Northridge without making an official recruitment visit and it was a reversal. Over the weekend, he was about to enlist in the State of Coppin. Word was leaked and Northridge and UC Irvine made virtual presentations to Okereke.

Northridge coach Mark Gottfried and assistants Jim Harrick, Mo Williams and Jeff Dunlap were in the Zoom presentation and did everything to convince Okereke to select the Matadors while offering a scholarship.

“I want to go far with basketball and that means I want to be at the highest level,” Okereke said in a statement. “When I received the offer from the State of Coppin, the staff seemed great. The only thing was that it was across the country, which I don’t mind, but it would have been even better if I had a school closer. When CSUN volunteered last night, I was completely surprised. They have a good track record for being a great team … and for having great coaches.

“I’m just thankful and surprised at how God works. This offer may have arrived last night, but it is a decision that is most important to me to make peace, except that I am grateful for this opportunity. I promise not to waste it. “

Okereke’s parents were from Nigeria and he focused on academics until he discovered basketball.