Drivers say Uber and Lyft prevent them from getting unemployment benefits

Almost a month after the CARES Law expanded unemployment assistance to include concert workers, Lyft and Uber drivers sidelined by the economic closure linked to the coronavirus are accusing carpoolers of suspending their unemployment benefits.

Ruthie Como, who drives for Uber in Florida, claimed unemployment benefits for the first time in late March. She said the company would not provide the state with a phone number to verify her driver status, asking her to use the general service number. The state unemployment system did not recognize the number and rejected his request for unemployment, she said. She re-applied for benefits on April 15 but was denied a second time.

“I told Uber to support this several times, and I [been] given the same answer: “This is the only number we have right now, [Unemployment Insurance] can call us to check your status with us, ” Como told CBS MoneyWatch.

Como eventually turned to Uber customer service on Twitter, but has yet to resolve the phone number problem.

Kristie Contine, a full-time Lyft driver in San Diego, claimed unemployment benefits online on March 25. When the California request asked her for quarterly earnings, she called the company for the information, but a customer service representative refused to provide it. , she says.

Instead, Contine calculated her salary using information in the Lyft app. She received a confirmation code and a note indicating that her benefits would arrive by mail. About 10 days later, the notice came – only to report bad news.

“You think all this time,” I’m fine! “And you open it and it says,” You won’t get any dollars, “she said.

Contine, 61, also works for Uber and earned between $ 800 and $ 1,000 of driving per week for the two transportation companies before the start of the pandemic. She pays $ 600 a month in rent for her motorhome and considers herself relatively lucky, but feels that her treatment has been unfair since driving during these uncertain times could endanger her health.

“It’s a bad place right now – you don’t know what to do,” she told CBS MoneyWatch. “Part of your brain says,” Go to work, “but part of your brain says,” I want to live. “”

“No one I know has received [unemployment insurance] check out, “said Steve Johnson, who drove full-time for Uber and Lyft until mid-March. Johnson, 47, runs the popular driver resource UberLyftDrivers.com, and estimates that he spoke with 100 to 150 drivers in the past two weeks.

Johnson, along with David Pickerell, a former director of operations at Uber, was inspired to create a calculator for carpoolers to see the state of their state unemployment benefits and how to ask for help.

Employee or entrepreneur?

In California and New York, the delay in collecting unemployment benefits has heightened the debate on whether app drivers should be classified in labor law as employees or as owners of small independent companies. More than 1,800 drivers in New York have signed a petition for Uber to disclose income information to the state labor department.

“Uber has failed to provide the New York State Department of Labor with the salary data it needs to quickly process driver compensation claims, heartily delaying the payments drivers need to feed our families in times of crisis, “wrote the drivers.

Several Californian drivers and a workers’ rights group that organized them told CBS MoneyWatch that Uber and Lyft refused to provide vital wage information to the state labor department.

“Because Lyft and Uber do not respect the law, that is to say that you contribute to the unemployment system and declare income to the State for your employees, the [unemployment benefits] The main task is to find and verify the income you declare, “said Nicole Moore, driver and union organizer at Rideshare Drivers United, which has approximately 15,000 members.” Many of us have deposited more than a month ago and no member has received benefits. “

Blame the States

Uber and Lyft have denied that they are blocking or doing something wrong, suggesting that the problem is linked to obsolete state unemployment systems.

“We are working with states across the country to help them quickly get the data they need to process requests for assistance during an unemployment pandemic. We are seeing states move towards a streamlined request process which, according to we will help those who are self-employed, so drivers can self-certify their eligibility and their earnings, “a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement.

An Uber spokesperson said, “Congress has fully funded aid to the unemployed in the event of a pandemic so that every state, many of which face historic deficits, can provide these workers with immediate financial support at no cost. for their own public funds. We are actively trying to get all states to try to work with them to get this support for our drivers and delivery people. “

Uber added that states shouldn’t need to confirm drivers’ earnings with the company. “Uber provides information to drivers for self-reporting purposes and confirmation by Uber of these earnings is not required,” the company spokesperson said, adding that “we are committed to confirming the earnings of any individual driver with a State if he so requests. “

The distinction between regular unemployment benefits and help in the event of an unemployment pandemic – the extra money approved by Congress for the self-employed – may seem theoretical. But union activists and academics say the difference is crucial.

With unemployment insurance, companies pay a certain amount in the taxes per worker, and unemployment benefits come from this pool. Spending taxpayers’ money on a bailout that should be rightly paid for by businesses would set a bad precedent and disadvantage “law-abiding employers” who have contributed to the system, wrote a group of 27 law and legal experts. job in open speech. letter to the states.

In New York and New Jersey, among other states, Uber and Lyft drivers are classified as employees for unemployment insurance purposes. New Jersey last year sent Uber a nearly $ 650 million bill for unpaid unemployment and disability Insurance.

In California, a court decision and state law passed last year, called AB5, has made it much more difficult for companies to define giworkers as entrepreneurs. Lyft and Uber uphold the law does not apply to them and fund a fall poll initiative to permanently exempt concert workers.

Although the CARES law was adopted in late March, many states have not yet implemented new systems to manage unemployment benefits for the self-employed. This means that non-working drivers, many of whom have already been out of work for a month, will have to wait longer to see the money.

“It’s not a friendly system when you become unemployed and face housing insecurity, food insecurity,” said Cherri Murphy, Lyft driver and theology student who applied for unemployment in late March.

Murphy, 52, lives in Oakland and said that she gave up driving one day when she was driving for 10 hours and only earned $ 90, which she paid to pay for her car and gasoline. Murphy received financial assistance from friends, allowing her to pay for food and rent. But she gave up her car, which she rented from Lyft, because she couldn’t afford the $ 250 a week.

She is now working with lawyers from Rideshare Drivers United to help her with her unemployment claim. Without their help, she said, “I would be lost, overwhelmed and flooded.”