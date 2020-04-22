Dodgers to collectively pay $ 1.3 million to Gameday workers during closure

On Tuesday, the Dodgers informed day workers missing pay checks due to the coronavirus pandemic that they would collectively receive $ 1.3 million in financial assistance payments from the organization.

The notification came a month after the MLB announced that the 30 franchises had promised at least $ 1 million to help Gameday workers affected by the suspension of the 2020 season.

In a statement, the Dodgers said the program was for “event staff, dealerships, parking, cleaning staff employed by third-party contractors and event staff at the Dodgers Foundation.”

According to the workers’ note, each employee will receive one-time payments of $ 750 or $ 600, depending on the worker’s service time. Payments will be issued by April 30. The memo did not indicate how many people will receive assistance from the program. He also did not specify whether the plan would include all Gameday workers employed by third-party contractors.

A Dodgers spokesperson declined to offer further details. A spokesperson for Levy Restaurants, the Dodgers’ dealership employer, did not respond to questions. A spokesperson for Unite Here Local 11, the union that represents concession workers, said it had not received confirmation that the plan was being extended to its members.

Those who have been employed by the Dodgers for at least five years who worked at least 100 hours at Dodger Stadium in 2019 and had to work at the stadium in 2020 will receive $ 750. Those who have worked at the stadium for less than five years but have met the other criteria will receive $ 600.

This compensation does not include full-time employees of the team. Most of the other 29 franchises, including the Angels, have committed to paying their employees until May 31, but the Dodgers, one of the wealthiest franchises in the league, have yet to do so. A spokesperson for the team said the organization was “still working” on a plan for these employees.

Editor Bill Shaikin contributed to this report.