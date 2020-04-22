Disney announces third season of “The Mandalorian”

The Force is always with Baby Yoda.

Although the premiere date for season 2 isn’t before October, Disney has officially announced that season 3 of the hit series The Mandalorian is currently in production.

Sources close to the project confirmed to Variety As creator Jon Favreau “has been working on season 3 for some time”, the art department has already produced concepts for the show with Doug Chiang, vice president and executive director of creation at Lucasfilms.

Another source confirmed that the production design department started work on season 3 on Monday, saying they needed “a huge turnaround time” on the project.

The news comes just after the second season ended its own production last month.

While not much is known about the upcoming season, it looks like Rosario Dawson, former star of Netflix’s “Daredevil”, will play Ashoka Tano – the failed apprentice and hero of Anakin Skywalker’s “The Clone” Wars “. Dawson, however, gave nothing.

“It is not yet confirmed, but when it does happen, I will be very happy,” she said. “I am very pleased that this has been confirmed at some point.”

The Mandalorian is not the only project that Disney plans to film in a galaxy far away. Other projects include an untitled Obi-wan Kenobi show with Ewan McGregor repeating his role as famous Jedi master and the Cassian Andor show with Diego Luna, as well as as Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller.