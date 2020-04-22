Dave Gettleman of the Giants to benefit from IT support

Dave Gettleman will not be alone at home in the 2020 NFL draft.

Protect yourself from these fears that the 69-year-old general manager will be technologically upgraded Thursday night when the Giants are on the clock and the heat is on during an unprecedented long-distance draft process. Ty Siam, who works in football operations / data analysis for the Giants, will accompany Gettleman to his home in Bergen County, New Jersey.

While respecting the guidelines on social distancing, Siam will help Gettleman during the drafting of the project, troubleshoot it if necessary and ensure that the lines of communication are open with the other staff members scattered across the country.

It is not a giant-centered deal. All NFL general managers and head coaches will have on-call IT personnel on site or nearby during the three-day project that will take place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head coach Joe Judge either at his home in North Attleborough, Mass. For the draft, either he could return to New Jersey to work on the draft from his temporary apartment near the team’s facilities.

A photo of Gettleman sitting at his desk in his makeshift office has caused quite a stir for those who want to characterize him as being late, when it comes to technology and embracing analysis. The photo shows Gettleman sitting at his desk with a laptop and a thick black filing cabinet in front of him. When photos were posted of home configurations of 49ers general manager John Lynch and Chargers’ Tom Telesco, several monitors and laptops were on display at both locations.

Gettleman’s photo was taken last week. Long before the project is launched, its configuration will be up to that of its contemporaries.

“Everyone is really attached and just did a great job,” said Gettleman. “We will definitely be ready.” “

The goal is clear: to keep things as normal as possible, even if this year’s project operations are completely abnormal.

“Really, everything is going to be done and treated the same way we did our last two drafts together,” said Chris Pettit, director of university scouting for the Giants. “Really nothing is different, just we are not in the same room. We have already reviewed some scenarios, we will be installed in different Zoom rooms and we will be able to have the same conversations that we had each year in the just happened that we do it from our homes, it’s the only different thing. But, everyone will have the same voice they always had. It was a good process. We took some steps, improving it to get to the place where we feel comfortable making the right decision in the same way as if we were sitting in our office in East Rutherford. “