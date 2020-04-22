Coronavirus tests in California to cover certain asymptomatic people

California public health officials have partially lifted restrictions on who should be tested for coronavirus, recommending for the first time that asymptomatic people live or work in high-risk environments such as nursing homes , prisons and even some households should now be considered a priority.

The move makes California the first state to expand restrictive federal guidelines and reflects the increasing availability of tests, as major labs report sufficient supplies and excess capacity to perform more procedures, according to the public health department.

These developments are considered by some experts to be an important step towards implementing widespread tests in California to identify and isolate all cases of coronavirus.

“California is leading the way,” said Brandon Brown, epidemiologist at UC Riverside. “We will be able to test more individuals, identify more people currently living with COVID-19, isolate them, and thereby smooth the curve and prevent future spread of the infection.”

But others say it’s too early to tell if enough progress is being made to improve a testing process that was botched from the start with delays and scrambling. As recently as last week, state officials said supply chains for swabs and reagents were still insufficient throughout the state.

Like other states, California had already joined narrow test recommendations highlighted by the federal centers for disease control and prevention, which identify hospital patients and symptomatic health care workers as the main screening subjects. A second priority level includes symptomatic people who are either elderly or underlying conditions.

People who have no symptoms are labeled “NON-PRIORITY” according to federal guidelines. Under california new guidelines, asymptomatic people who work or live in high-risk environments, as identified by public health officials, are “priority 1”.

While doctors have long had the autonomy to decide which patients should be offered tests, they have faced pressure from hospital administrators – who have cited CDC guidelines – to keep the testing tools for the sickest. Tests also rarely reached mild or asymptomatic people who had no reason to see a doctor, but who could spread the virus.

“Most of the people who wanted to be tested did not meet the criteria for who was allowed to take the test” according to the previous guidelines, said Bob Kocher, assistant professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine who serves the task of Governor Gavin Newsom forces on tests.

The new recommendations will give health workers the freedom to use testing resources in any “collective life situation” where the virus could spread quickly. This means nursing homes, prisons and even some households where they believe residents are at risk.

The Department of Public Health has also added a fourth level of priority to its recommendations, explicitly noting that local authorities can test “all symptomatic people at low risk” and even perform “surveillance tests for asymptomatic people” when appropriate. possible.

“Our job is to make sure that all Californians can take a test, that it’s practical and accurate – and that our state leads the country in the number of tests done,” said Kocher. “I think we will achieve this goal.”

External experts say the changes signal an overall change in the response strategy, tracking and testing the close contacts of each confirmed case in order to stop transmission.

Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Assn., Called it “wonderful news”, saying that the broader criteria would allow experts to find contacts more widely. “Improved monitoring will translate into much better disease control.”

One of the main reasons for the changes is increased access to supplies, according to the ministry’s memo to healthcare workers. The tests “are becoming more and more readily available in California’s hospital, university, commercial and public health labs,” he said.

High-volume labs across California have the collective capacity to run more than 80,000 tests a day, said Kocher. Technicians from Kaiser, Sutter Health, Quest, LabCorp and the University of California have enough supplies and “would be happy to have more samples,” said Kocher. “They could do a lot more tests a day, but they don’t have as many samples.”

This surprises some, given the continuing challenges of global supply chains. Los Angeles County reported the results of a huge backlog of tests on Monday; earlier this month, tests by California were lagging behind most other states due in part to supply issues.

“People keep talking about tests, tests, tests. I think people don’t understand that there are real mistakes in this, “said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, who said that officials across the countries seemed to be disconnected. facing the reality of supply shortages.

Bulletin Receive our Coronavirus Today newsletter for free Sign up for the latest news, the best stories and what they mean to you, as well as the answers to your questions. You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

“It is not a question of money. It’s physics. It’s just, you can’t do this kind of capacity overnight, ”he added. “For people who think they are going to base an amazing program on this – it’s just naive.”

As recently as last Wednesday, Newsom reported ongoing product shortages that have hampered California’s testing efforts. “We need more swabs. We have been very oriented and pointed in terms of working with our FEMA partners to try to get these swabs, ”he said.

The task force also recognized the supply issues. “There are certainly small hospital laboratories that you can find that will say,” I’m running out of stuff, and I can’t get it, “and they are facing a shortage of extraction chemicals,” a said Kocher. “But we have come up with good plans to resolve the bottlenecks. We have a great offer,” he added.

The state hopes to run 25,000 tests a day by the end of April, said Kocher, and will continue to increase capacity over the summer. “If it turns out that we need a lot more testing, then we will work to get even more,” said Kocher.

Times author John Myers contributed to this report.