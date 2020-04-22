Coronavirus: Dr. Fauci Explains Why “TV Baseball” Could Work

Sports fans will have to adopt a “new normal,” which likely means being unable to attend live events in crowded stadiums for the rest of this year, says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, the best infectious disease expert in the country who often updates during President Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings, told YES network On Monday, the sport could resume this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but the matches should take place in places without supporters or with supporters practicing social distancing.

“I don’t see a return this year to what we consider normal,” said Fauci. “There should be a certain degree of [social distancing]. It could be as rigorous as television or in the stadium with a significant difference in space between people and even then, wearing a facial cover. “

The most likely path to short-term games could be the much-talked-about “Arizona bubble plan”, where the 30 teams would be quarantined in central Arizona hotels and play 10 courses spring training without fans. Fauci thinks this plan could work.

“People who know more about the structure of baseball than I have said, but I think it’s reasonable,” said Fauci. “You could either have a situation where you put the group of players together and put them in a few cities and make sure they are not infected and you test them so that they do not infect each other and you have baseball – as hard as it is difficult to say – in an environment without spectators. There are people playing and who can watch them on television. The income will not be the same as when you have a crowded stadium , but I think playing them on TV is definitely better than nothing.

“Another version of this is to limit the number of people in a stadium and make sure you sit them down so they are really pretty separate and maybe even wear masks and masks. I know people look at this and say, “What are you crazy for?” But for me, it’s better than no baseball at all. “

It may be possible to place fans six feet apart and make sure they are six feet apart in concession lines and bathroom lines, but Fauci said it was more likely that live sports would return this year without fans.

“I think it is very likely, although it is always dangerous to predict, I think it is more likely that you are going to have televised baseball than spectator baseball,” he said.

Fauci thinks that having live matches again could comfort people at home. The Brooklyn native, who grew up as a Yankees fan, said he attended a dozen Washington Nationals games a year and watched 50 or so on television.

“I love baseball,” said Fauci. “I have played baseball in the sandlot leagues and the Coney Island league in New York and I love watching it. I am a big fan of baseball. I love the rhythm of the game. It calms me down. When I’m really stressed, I will [Nationals Park] and sit back and watch Max [Scherzer] and watch Stephen [Strasberg], it makes me feel good.”