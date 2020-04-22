Coronavirus closings: screenings raise funds for theater staff

They take your tickets and get your popcorn, and they’re among the ones who don’t get a paycheck now. To help them, some popular movies are shown free in online communities for three additional Fridays – with a little help.

Lionsgate incorporates four popular titles into “Lionsgate Live!” A Night at the Movies, “a fundraising series for the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation for the benefit of movie workers on leave. In partnership with Fandango and YouTube, the studio started the series on April 17 by broadcasting “The Hunger Games” on YouTube with Jamie Lee Curtis hosting and providing a charming introduction (with a little help from some friends).

Damon Wolf, president of global marketing at Lionsgate, said seeing fundraising and support efforts for first responders and others: “We have seen so much [the people in our business] being put on leave and it was something real we could do for them. It’s our business and the people who need love.

“My family owned a chain of cinemas when I was young. I worked there, my mother worked there. For many people in L.A., it’s in their DNA. “

Aim small, miss small: “The Hunger Games” (with Jennifer Lawrence) was the first in a series of popular films released for free by Lionsgate Live. The fundraising effort targets movie theater workers who were put on leave without pay during the coronavirus pandemic. (Lionsgate)

For the “Hunger Games” stream, viewers flooded the page’s live chat and Twitter with enthusiastic and deep fan comments (#TeamPeeta and #TeamGale continuing their eternal struggle) during the Panem-for-the- event pandemic. There were trivial questions on Twitter via the hashtag #LionsgateLive and a version quarantined of “Let’s all go to the lobby”Movie song.

This Friday at 6 p.m. PT, the film presented will be the nostalgic favorite “Dirty Dancing”, Again hosted by Curtis. The COVID-19 quarantine may not be the moment of anyone’s life, but the organizers hope that fans will want to feel what they have felt before with star Jennifer Gray making the introduction. In the coming weeks, “La La Land” and “John Wick” (with the participation of Keanu Reeves) will be in the spotlight. Popcornopolis and SnackNation offer personalized packages that viewers can order for free delivery, 10% of the profits being donated to the Pioneers Foundation.

It looks like a nice movie about a guy and his dog: Keanu Reeves will participate in Lionsgate’s live broadcast of “John Wick” on May 8. The R-rated success is the only one of the four films in the program to require a viewer age verification. (David Lee / Lionsgate)

Todd Vradenburg, executive director of the Will Rogers Pioneers Assistance Fund, told The Times that there are approximately 150,000 theater workers in the United States. The fund targets those with five or more years of experience (because “we just didn’t have enough money to serve everyone,” said Vradenburg): 8,000 to 10,000 were put on leave without pay.

“We have pooled our money,” said Vradenburg. “NATO – Ass. National. theater owners – gave us $ 1 million. We have taken $ 1.4 million out of our reserves. We just made a few simple calculations: if 8,000 come to our house, we can afford to give everyone $ 300. This is how we arrived at our emergency fund for phase 1. We are now at 7,400, and it seems that we will easily reach that number of 8,000. “

The first event, “The Hunger Games”, attracted a lot of online activity but not a lot of donations. A Lionsgate spokesperson said the company had approximately 200,000 viewers during the three-hour broadcast. The funds raised totaled less than $ 50,000 for the night. Admittedly, this is an inexpensive effort and every dollar counts, but the organizers hope to take advantage of it in the coming weeks.

“From concept to completion lasted two weeks. Now that we know it works and works perfectly, we were thrilled to have been able to raise funds, “said Wolf. He promised that future events would include even more celebrity participation. “A cornucopia of faces that you recognize will tell American film workers how much we appreciate them and that we will see them again in the cinema.”

Vradenburg said the Phase 2 efforts will be more targeted fundraising for “needs-based assistance”.

Next Lionsgate Live event for the benefit of the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation: “Dirty Dancing”

Class: PG-13

Duration: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Playing: YouTube (Lionsgate LIVE search) April 24 at 6 p.m. PT (“La La Land”: May 1; “John Wick”: May 8)