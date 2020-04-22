Coronavirus: Bay Area deaths in February were the first in the United States

Two people infected with a coronavirus died in Santa Clara County on February 6 and 17, the medical examiner revealed on Tuesday, making them the first deaths documented by COVID-19 in the United States.

The first death to date has been in Kirkland, Washington, on February 29.

Officials previously said the first death in Silicon Valley was March 9. But the Santa Clara County medical examiner revealed on Tuesday that the people who died on February 6, February 17 and March 6 also died from COVID-19.

“These three people died at home at a time when very limited testing was available only [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]. The test criteria defined by the CDC at the time limited testing to only people with a known travel history and who sought medical care for specific symptoms, “the county said in a statement. “As the medical coroner continues to closely investigate deaths across the county, we anticipate that further deaths from COVID-19 will be identified.”

Silicon Valley was one of the first centers of the coronavirus epidemic. To date, it has reported nearly 2,000 cases and eight deaths.

There is growing concern that the new coronavirus has been in California longer than experts thought.

Dr. Jeff Smith, a doctor who is the chief executive officer of the Santa Clara County government, said earlier this month that data collected by the CDC, local health departments, and others suggests that was “much longer than we thought” – most likely since “In December.”

“It was not recognized because we were going through a severe flu season,” Smith said in an interview. “The symptoms are very similar to the flu. If you have a mild case of COVID, you haven’t really noticed. You didn’t even go to the doctor. The doctor may not even have done it because he assumed it was the flu. “

In January and most of February, there were few or no community tests in California.