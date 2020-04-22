Clean energy can be a “huge job creator” as the economy recovers, says Tom Steyer

The day Tom Steyer suspended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in late February was the same day that the first death of COVID-19 was reported in the United States.

Two months later, as businesses closed and millions of people were unemployed following a pandemic recession, California Governor Gavin Newsom called on Steyer to help develop the state’s economic response. Steyer co-chair the governor’s task force on resuming businesses and jobs, working with industry titans such as Bob Iger of Walt Disney Co. and Tim Cook of Apple – as well as former governors of the two main parties policies – to develop recommendations to government to move the economy further.

Steyer is a former billionaire hedge fund manager turned climate change activist, who ran for president on a progressive platform that included reducing global warming emissions through large investments in clean energy. . The clean energy sector is currently suffering severely, with more than 100,000 unemployment claims filed across the country, including 20,000 in California in March alone.

The Times discussed with Steyer on Tuesday how ambitious clean energy programs could help California and the nation recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus crisis. The following conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

With so many people and businesses struggling, what role do you see for investments in clean energy and climate stabilization to bring the economy back to where we want it to be?

We have always known that the transition to a green and sustainable economy is a huge generator of jobs. In California, he has already been a huge producer of jobs.

I cannot speak specifically about what the working group is going to propose, because we have not even met yet. But I think that across the United States of America, the country will be carrying out a huge reconstruction program, and these are investments that will be in place for a long time. It is therefore important to look far when making investments over 40 years.

This working group seeks to produce a fairer, greener and more forward-looking California. And exactly how it works is to be determined. But it’s clear that the United States as a whole is going to do a huge reconstruction, and we have to do it with the future in mind.

President Trump tweeted this morning about bailing out the oil and gas industry. What is your answer to that, especially given the types of long-term, forward-thinking investments you advocate?

You have to break it down into time periods. When you talk about rebuilding the country, you are talking about a very long time, but there are also things that happen in the very short term. And obviously, there is something extreme going on in the oil and gas sector around the world. This strikes American workers very hard.

There are short-term and then long-term concerns. You will need to deal with these two issues in real time. So, for me, the real question is much more in the long run: how are we going to make sure we move to a green and sustainable place? And at the same time, we have the short-term needs of injured workers and are trying to find ways to make sure they are taken care of.

Oil derricks in California. (Frederick J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)

Investing in clean energy could mean many different things. You have electric vehicles, solar and wind energy, electrification of buildings and many other areas. Do you see clean energy sectors that are particularly ripe for the types of investments that will allow people to get back to work quickly and put money back into the economy?

As we have always known, we will have to rebuild America. And this is something that has been pending, it seems to me, for several decades. There is a lot of late work. So the choice of what we build is really, really important.

Does this have to do with transportation? This is definitely the case over time. Does this have to do with building codes? Of course, this has to do with building codes and energy production. Many people have to be pushed back to rebuild this country in an accelerated manner.

And California is ahead of many of these things. We have been real leaders in building codes since the 1970s. We are real leaders in terms of electric vehicles, numbers on the road, also the leader in electric vehicles is a Californian company. And we are leaders in the rules we have in place for clean energy production, not just the rules, but what we have accomplished.

So I think as a nation we’re going to have to move on to the kinds of things that California has been doing for a long time.

What more can California do with investments in clean energy and climate to boost the economy, given the number of policies we already have in this area?

I do not want to prejudge our position as a working group. And in any case, it will be the governor who will ultimately decide what we will actually implement.

We already have very ambitious targets for when we will be carbon neutral, 2045. But will there be many things that will lead to a more sustainable California sooner? I hope so. And this is something that we will spend a lot of time thinking about the specifics of.

And it can be in places that we haven’t traditionally talked about. People have tended to focus on transportation, power generation and building codes. But there are a whole host of other industries and other places where greenhouse gases are produced where we can look and see if there are opportunities to make real progress. I am hopeful that we can lead the whole country and be innovative and forward thinking like California has always been.

Wind turbines near a solar panel in the San Gorgonio Pass near Palm Springs. (Paul Buck / European Pressphoto Agency)

What parts of the economy are you thinking of, beyond transportation, power generation and building codes?

There is production of greenhouse gases through manufacturing, agriculture – really throughout the rest of the economy. And these are things where opportunities for innovation exist, and we have to look and see what is possible.

You spoke earlier about the need for a Green New Deal, an idea that addresses not only climate change but also job security and health care. We now have a pandemic that is straining the health care system and resulting in mass layoffs. And 2020 is already forming to be one of the hottest years on record. So how does this confluence of crises affect your thinking about a Green New Deal?

When you think about what a Green New Deal is, it’s really about rebuilding America in a sustainable way, and sustainability in a very broad sense, which implies a lot of things that this task force said it would do – which is fairness, a just America that addresses some of the injustices and injustices that COVID has highlighted.

We are in a real crisis and we are trying to find specific and practical things that we can do. But they will take place in a fair, just and forward-looking context, and these are the principles represented by the Green New Deal.

When you talk about equity, I know you are thinking of environmental justice and the need to reduce pollution in low-income and minority communities. How can we build a fairer economy in a way that also contributes to overall economic growth?

I never agreed with the argument that we have to be polluters to grow. I always felt strongly that this was a false argument made by people who wanted to be unfair and pollute.

We have seen in California that building a sustainable economy actually creates a lot of jobs. The most recent number I saw was over 500,000 jobs in California in clean energy. I think what we’re going to see is that providing a fairer America, a more sustainable and green America, will actually be a huge job creator.

Rebuilding America in a green way creates jobs in construction and jobs for many people in unions. And when we talk about ensuring that people are taken care of from a health standpoint, these are real jobs and they need to be fairly paid.

The idea that the Greens and the employees are in conflict has never been true in my mind. How are we going to have a healthy and well-used country if we destroy the environment and treat people unfairly?