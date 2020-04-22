Chilean seniors look at the sky with medicines and masks

ZAPALLAR – The small enclave of Chile’s Zapallar Coast has turned to a high-tech drone to supply medicines, masks and hand cleaners to its elderly in remote areas as the coronavirus continues to spread mainly in rural South American countries.

A heavy-duty four-propeller drone with a landing gear is loaded with an accessory bag into the city center and then blows up the drained, hilly landscape across areas that are up to a two-hour walk from the nearest pharmacy.

Chile has confirmed more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus within nearly two months of the outbreak. The country has imposed strict restrictions on nursing homes and introduced a selective regional quarantine system to isolate the sick.

Zapallar has not yet reported a case of coronavirus. But its pilot program is designed to keep the elderly and the poor, without transport, unharmed, Mayor Gustavo Alessandri said. It can also help deliver quarantine to families if an outbreak hits closer to home.

“Now we have a solution to help them get medicines without revealing a public employee or a family member of a quarantined person,” Alessandri said.

Fitness workers control drones remotely.

Seniors praise the program. The city’s posh coastline is full of Santiago’s rich and famous homes and helicopter landings, but its interiors are poorer, more isolated and less populated.

“That’s how we move forward and work together,” Alessandri said.

The affluent coastal community has also used drones to rescue the oceans and track forest and brush fires.