Candidates to replace Charles Davis at Fox

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s episode: sports media.

Who do you think Fox will hire to replace Charles Davis? Who would you put in this position? – @Neilschoolnik

It could be a sabbatical year for Fox, as he has his eyes on Greg Olsen to be Kevin Burkhardt’s partner after Olsen retired from the game.

Meanwhile, Fox will be patient in replacing Davis, who is leaving for CBS to replace Dan Fouts in his No. 2 NFL team.

So it could go back to Chris Spielman or Daryl Johnston or one of his analysts and maybe give them a contract extension, while explaining the short term plan.

He could also turn to his academic analysts, such as Brock Huard or Joel Klatt. If there is no college football season in the fall, but there is the NFL, it could become more of a reality. Fox will not rush into anything while waiting to see how the sport is adjusting after the pandemic.

As for me, a guy I would like to see play is Jon Vilma from ABC / ESPN. He wouldn’t get concert # 2 at Fox, but he’s someone who might be able to excel at a booth. No guarantees, but I could see it. He was the Super Bowl champion and perhaps the greatest college team of all time in Miami in 2001.

From all of your reports, ESPN is desperately trying to make a splash for Monday night football. Is there anyone out there who could still be a huge splash, or has he exhausted all of these options? – @MillManner

Kurt Warner is still a possibility and is a Hall of Famer.

However, ESPN passed it on to Jason Witten a few years ago, so there was hesitation. They also like Nate Burleson, who is under contract with CBS.

ESPN’s DNA has developed stars like Dick Vitale, Jay Bilas and Kirk Herbstreit. With this in mind, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese make some sense. If there is no college football in the fall, then Herbstreit and Chris Fowler may be better taken care of. It is doubtful, however, that they will drop out of college.

I wouldn’t necessarily call ESPN desperate. They were going to go big for Tony Romo, but they were disciplined on Drew Brees, allowing him to go to NBC when they could have had him for more than $ 10 million a season after his retirement.

Andrew, I enjoyed watching CPBL live baseball via Eleven Sports Taiwan. Are certain American sports networks able to conclude agreements to organize these games, or perhaps Korean baseball games, if they start playing? – @ Jeanette607

ESPN will attempt to add more live events, as shown with the H-O-R-S-E tournament. The biggest question is whether he can add more major league games when the sport starts again. If baseball, for example, plays all day, could it add more broadcasts to the national windows?

MLB and ESPN will have to figure this out, because ESPN is paying for “Sunday Night Baseball” and that schedule has already been reduced. Ditto for Fox and TBS.

Who do you think will take the place of Sam Rosen when he decides to withdraw from the Rangers stand? – @ msilvers1979

Don’t take Rosen away for now, but when he does, Kenny Albert is the most obvious choice. Albert has been doing radio for years and, of course, national television, so it would be hard to believe that he would not have it. Brendan Burke, who makes the Islanders, is the other guy who I think could be considered. Rosen is 72, but there is nothing to indicate that he plans to hang up his microphone too soon.

Do you think ESPN 98.7 will become 100% local? Especially with national changes to their incoming morning show? – @ Amrmets15

Possible, but unlikely. Locally, ESPN New York has long wanted to be centered on New York. In the morning, ESPN’s national show, “Golic & Wingo”, is overwritten by “Boomer & Gio” from WFAN in New York and ESPN is considering a change there. It’s for a variety of reasons, not just New York.

It would not surprise me if ESPN had a small New York presence if it ended up mixing its national programming.

If ESPN wanted to go with a local morning show just in New York, it could still, in theory, support its national ESPN radio advertising model by setting it at 10:50 a.m.

But with the post-pandemic advertising recession, the time is unlikely to come.

Will more sports make calls from the studios when on site after the game resumes? – @Zanerzas

Yes, it is very likely that when the games start, the broadcasters will not be on site. Things could change in the development of COVID-19 treatment, but without a vaccine, networks are trying to figure out how to broadcast events with fewer people on site.