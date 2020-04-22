Canadian mass gunshot death toll rises to 22, victims say: “A monster murdered my mother”

A police veteran, a teacher and two health workers were among the victims of the worst mass shooting in Canadian history while the death toll rose to 22, not counting the shooter. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said Tuesday that new human remains had been discovered in homes and vehicles burnt down by the suspect during the weekend of killings in Nova Scotia.

The RCMP said in a statement that a 17-year-old girl was among the victims and that the other victims were men and women.

“We have recovered remains from some areas of the fire,” said the RCMP.

The gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, 51, launched his rampage on Saturday evening in the seaside village of Portapique. He died about 14 hours later after being shot by police at a gas station outside of Halifax, 60 miles away.

Authorities said Wortman wore a police uniform and made his car look like an RCMP cruise vehicle, allowing him to travel easily within an area of ​​30 miles around Portapique. One policeman was among those killed.

Heidi Stevenson

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer Heidi Stevenson, who was shot by a gunman on April 19, 2020, poses for an undated official photo. RCMP in Nova Scotia / Document.



The deceased officer was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year-old force veteran and mother of two. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared how members of his RCMP security service fondly remembered and remembered Stevenson.

“It really shows how close the RCMP is, but how close we are as a country,” said Trudeau.

Kristen Beaton and Heather O’Brien

Kristen Beaton Facebook



According to VON Canada, a long-term care company, two health care workers from local nursing homes were also among those killed, who identified them as Kristen Beaton, continuing care assistant, and Heather O’Brien, licensed practical nurse.

VON President Jo-Anne Poirier told the BBC: “All of our primary care providers are heroes. Yesterday two of these heroes, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, were taken from their families and VON. We grieve for their loss and we grieve for their families. “

O’Brien’s daughter Darcy Dobson wrote in a Facebook post this, “A monster murdered my mother.”

Heather O’Brien GoFundMe



“She murdered her, without a second thought. The pain comes and goes in waves. I feel like I am outside my own body. It can’t be real. At 9:59 am, she sent her last text message to our family. group discussion. At 10:15 am, she was gone. “

A GoFundMe page for O’Brien had raised over $ 7,000 Tuesday evening.

Lisa McCully

Lisa McCully, Facebook



Teacher Lisa McCully, who worked at a local elementary school, was also among the dead. “Our hearts are broken with those of his colleagues and students at Debert Elementary School,” said Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Paul Wozney.

Jenny Kierstead confirmed on Facebook that her sister, a mother of two, was also one of the victims, the BBC reported. “Our hearts are broken today as we try to accept the loss of my sister, Lisa McCully, who was one of the victims of the mass shootings in Portapique last night,” she wrote on Facebook. .

John Zahl and Elizabeth Joanne Thomas

This undated photo provided by Justin Zahl shows left, his brother Riley, grandmother Elizabeth Joanne Thomas, cousin Emily O’Neil, and grandfather John Zahl. Justin Zahl via AP



Justin Zahl told The Associated Press that his grandparents were missing and were allegedly killed after their wooden hut was burned down during the attack. Zahl said he last heard about his grandmother on Saturday night via iMessage on his iPad.

“They were angels,” he said, adding that the couple were like parents to him and his 19-year-old brother Riley. “He was the most intelligent man I knew and could have a conversation with anyone,” he said of the grandfather.

He said that John Zahl in the late 1960s and Elizabeth Joanne Thomas in the late 1950s lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before retiring to their dream home in Nova Scotia in 2017 after falling in love with the place during a visit. Justin and his brother lived with them for a while, but the two young men no longer do so and neither was at home during the attack, he said.