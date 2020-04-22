Broadway TKTS booth launches fundraiser to stem coronavirus losses

The Theater Development Fund, a non-profit organization offering services including the popular TKTS discount ticket kiosks in Times Square and other New York cities, launches a fundraising campaign to “support critical operations” during and after the shutdown of COVID-19 Broadway.

TDF’s Lifeline Campaign: Protect Today, Rebuild Tomorrow has set a target of $ 500,000 in donations by June 30. The closure of all venues, the organization said, has eliminated TDF’s main revenue streams and threatens its ability to manage its programs.

TDF Executive Director Victoria Bailey said the organization “depends on theater and dance performances and where they happen for our livelihoods” and that the pandemic has “severely affected” the finances of the city. ‘organization.

“We earn 85% of our revenue to fund our services – including our accessibility, education and community engagement programs – through the ticket service fees from TKTS kiosks and the management fees of our program. TDF membership, “said Bailey. launched this fundraising campaign to help TDF get through this difficult time as we develop new ways to work with our constituents digitally and plan for major work to come when cinemas reopen and need an audience. “

“The cultural sector will play a vital role in the reconstruction of New York,” said Bailey, “and TDF is determined to be there to support the effort in every way possible.”

Over the past 52 years, TDF’s stated mission has been to make theater and the performing arts widely available, including to students, people with physical and developmental disabilities, veterans, and those with financial means. limited, among others. The organization claims that more than two million people a year “enjoy theater, dance and music thanks to TDF”.

The organization’s main income and highest profile come from TKTS discount booths, where, until the closure of March 12, tourists and New Yorkers were queuing for the daily tickets available for the shows. Broadway and Off Broadway at very reduced prices.