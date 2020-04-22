Breakfast food announces positive amid coronavirus media cuts

Breakfast proves the rare bright spot of the coronavirus advertising recession.

Companies that help provide the first meal of the day, such as grain companies, increased advertising spending by more than 13% from February to March, as most quarantined Americans suddenly find the time they need to eat. breakfast, according to a new report.

The trend is expected to accelerate until April and will benefit television and weekly magazines, according to Todd Krizelman, CEO of MediaRadar, which tracks the industry.

“With Americans settling in and establishing new homework routines, people will eat far more breakfast at their kitchen table,” said Krizelman. “In fact, we anticipate there will be a race to capture all the new demand and attract new customers.”

Breakfast food manufacturers spent an average of $ 11.1 million per week in March, up from $ 9.8 million per week in February, said Krizelman. He highlighted four brands that are eager to find themselves in front of quarantined families: Kellogg’s Rice Krispies (+ 76%), Honey Bunches of Oats (+ 46%), Cheerios (+ 40%) and Pop-Tarts (+ 29%).

And what is a good breakfast without milk? Organic Valley Grass-Fed Milk tripled its month-to-month advertising spend while Planet Oat Oat Milk was up 69%, said Krizelman.

Ads for breakfast food were seen in 17 different weekly publications in March, including People, Entertainment Weekly, OK! Weekly and more. Although digital spending is low, said Krizelman, pandemic creation is starting to appear on Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat.

April is about to be even better. In the week ending April 6, advertising spending increased even more, to $ 12.6 million, on television, digital, weekly magazines and daily newspapers, up 29% from February , before the coronavirus hit.

Krizelman sees the print media, including monthly magazines, getting 17% of press spending, “television taking 82% and digital 1%.”