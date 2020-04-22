Billionaire Richard Branson pleads for bailout of Virgin Atlantic in the UK

In an open letter to employees of Virgin Group, company founder Richard Branson said he offer private islands he has collateral in the Caribbean to save the airline and hotel company, which is in a precarious financial situation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Branson conglomerate operates in some of the most affected sectors, notably aviation, hotels and cruises. The billionaire tried to dispel criticism of the request for government assistance despite his massive personal wealth. “I saw a lot of comments on my net worth – but it was calculated on the value of Virgin businesses around the world before this crisis, not on a bank account ready to withdraw,” writes Branson.

“Over the years, significant profits have never been taken from the Virgin group, but they have been reinvested in the creation of businesses that create value and opportunity. The challenge right now is that there is no money coming in and many are coming out, “said the tycoon.

The company, which employs over 70,000 people in 35 countries, has cut wages for Virgin Atlantic employees, which Branson said was a decision to save as many jobs as possible. To prevent the airline from breaking down, he said the company would need support from the British government.

But critics point out that Branson has paid no UK income tax since arriving in the British Virgin Islands tax-free 14 years ago, BBC News reported.

The British government has announced two plans to help ease the financial burden of this pandemic for British businesses, BBC News reports: the first is a £ 330 billion (or about $ 400 billion) coronavirus support package, and the second is a £ 1.25 billion (over $ 1.5 billion) package to support new businesses and startups that are not eligible for existing coronavirus rescue plans.

However, after Denmark told companies registered in offshore tax havens that they would not be eligible for a coronavirus bailout, the UK and other countries called for the same, British newspaper said. The independent reports. Operating companies and their properties abroad often allow significant tax breaks for owners – as Branson knows well since establishing his official residence in the Virgin Islands.

Branson bought Necker Island, where he lives, in 1978 for $ 180,000, according to Forbes. This property and others, as well as its businesses, contribute to personal equity that Forbes estimated at $ 4.3 billion.

It appears that Branson foresaw that his offshore tax havens could hamper his UK aid request, because in his open letter he wished to say that he and his wife had not left Britain for tax reasons – instead, he insists, it was because of “our love for the beautiful British Virgin Islands and in particular Necker Island, which I bought at the age of 29.”

Branson wrote that “the rest of [Necker] island is run as a business, which employs 175 people, “and said that, as with other Virgin assets,” our team will raise as much money as possible against the island to save as many jobs as possible. the group “.

Although the letter is addressed to “the entire Virgin family,” it appears to be a case for obtaining a commercial loan from the British government.

Branson wrote: “Our businesses have created hundreds of thousands of jobs and paid hundreds of millions of taxes worldwide (and will continue to do so). Our UK-based companies pay taxes in the UK , And so on.”

Branson said Virgin Atlantic is facing travel uncertainty today and would like a business loan. “It would not be free money and the airline would reimburse it (as EasyJet will do for the £ 600m loan the government recently granted them),” he wrote.

The global airline industry experienced never-before-seen revenue declines during the coronavirus recession, worse than it was after September 11. Airlines expect to lose a total of $ 250 billion in revenues this year, Kris Van Cleave of CBS News reported last month.

Branson’s letter called his and other airline’s woes “an unprecedented crisis,” adding that “many airlines around the world need government support and many have already received it. there will be no more competition and hundreds of thousands of additional jobs will be created be lost, with critical connectivity and enormous economic value. Virgin Atlantic started with just one plane 36 years ago. years, it has created real competition for British Airways, which must remain fierce for the benefit of our wonderful customers and the general public. “