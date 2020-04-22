Angels will pay employees until May as part of coronavirus shutdown

Rather than take extreme cost cutting measures while awaiting the fate of the Major League Baseball season, the Angels told baseball workers Tuesday that they will continue to be paid until at the end of May.

This group includes general manager Billy Eppler and his assistants, director Joe Maddon and his coaching staff at the MLB and those in coaching positions in the minor leagues. Other full-year employees will be paid full wages, said someone familiar with the situation.

They are all part of the same group as Commissioner Rob Manfred told the teams a day earlier that they could fire.

The coronavirus shutdown forced the owners of the league and the team to seek financial assistance. In an effort to help, Manfred has suspended uniform contracts for its employees – which cover baseball operations personnel – due to the loss of income caused by the inability to play games during the national health emergency. This decision allowed the teams to lay off or reduce the salaries of full-time directors, coaches, coaches and scouts in the major and minor leagues from May 1.

Most teams have decided not to cut payroll yet, according to ESPN. It is not yet known which route the Dodgers, one of the richest franchises in the league, will take. The team has not announced their membership the 22 teams that have committed to pay their baseball operations staff next month.

The Dodgers aren’t the only high-income franchise offering employee insurance. Neither the New York Yankees nor the Washington Worlds champion pledged to pay baseball operatives in May Tuesday afternoon.

The Dodgers have been slow to deliver on their commitment to deliver $ 1 million in financial support to game day workers, as all MLB teams have been asked to do by the league.

The Angels, meanwhile, announced on Sunday that they had started distributing single payments totaling more than $ 1.2 million to more than 1,800 workers on game day.