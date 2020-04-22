Andy Richter plays a different toon on the web series

Andy Richter, one of the most famous faces on television, took his act online – hosting “Anidom Beyond Show”, which delves deeply into Fox’s animation programming on Sunday evening.

The hour-long series, a co-production between Fox and the online platform Caffeine, borrows part of its title from Fox’s “Animation Domination” range – “The Simpsons”, “Family Guy”, “Bob’s Burgers” , “Duncanville” and “Bless the Harts” – and offers recap of episodes and interviews with creators, producers, writers and actors of these shows. As an interactive component, fans can both comment and send questions to Richter and his guests.

“Anidom Beyond” was presented Sunday at 10 p.m. ((caf.tv/animationonfox) with Richter interviewing Mike Scully and his wife, Julie Thacker Scully, who co-created “Duncanville” with Amy Poehler.

“I’ve been working in animation and I’ve been making cartoons for several years now,” said Richter, 53, at The Post, referring to some of his previous voice-over work on series including “American Dad” and “The Penguins of Madagascar”. . “” Many of my friends are writers on [animated] programs and these are the people who created these shows… I like to see it all as a holistic picture of how this industry works and how the products are made – they are magic, but they are products and it is interesting to know what goes into it. “

Richter says he has seen all of the Sunday evening sitcoms on Fox and has a working knowledge of their characters and story arcs. “I certainly watched them all continuously,” he says. “I don’t tune in every Sunday evening but I know all the shows well. ‘Duncanville’ is a new series and I had to familiarize myself with that, so I watched a few episodes, and because this is a recap, I watched the episodes that we recap.

“I feel like they’re paying me for this hour [so] I can watch 80 minutes of cartoons in preparation. “

“Anidom Beyond” comes from the Richter salon, where it welcomes its guests via Zoom.

“The first part of the show is a summary [of a show’s episode], what we like is the news, “he says. “The whole reason for the Caffeine format is that we are able to answer questions from the audience. Since I have been doing this from home, I have two end tables stacked on top of each other, so my computer is high enough , and I have to be within range of my router to be able to plug in the Ethernet cable because the Wi-Fi is too slow. I’m using an external microphone, which sounds better, and I hung up a few lamps that they gave me. sent. “

Richter uses his computer for the Zoom component; his script is on an adjacent iPad. “I am my own technical director,” he says. “I even found a little powder from my daughter in the bathroom – I was like, ‘Oh, my nose is a little bit shiny’ – and luckily she left makeup on here.”

The series should take place while the programs “Animation Domination” of Fox are still in originals (until May) and Richter has more time, for now, because he is not currently working in front of Conan O’Brien on his TBS night talk show, “Conan. “

But, he says, there is a chance that “Anidom Beyond” can continue beyond its original course.

“If it goes further and we break the rules of social distancing, we will do it in a studio and our guests will be in the studio,” he said. “It’s not supposed to be done by Zoom, but most televisions are now by Zoom. The idea would be to do it in a Fox field studio.”